Your panto-free theatre nights out in Peterborough in December

But if you are looking for an alternative venture out to a city theatre, the Key, Cresset and New still have much to offer.

Smash hit musical Six is the highlight at New Theatre, but you will also find comic Simon Brodkin, Strictly Come Dancing’s Anton Du Beke (and friends), The Overtones and children’s favourite The Snowman, with a live orchestra, in the first week, while closer to Christmas there’s a That’ll Be The Day festive special and murder mystery Nightmare On Elf Street!

The Key has a Royal Ballet screening of Cinderella and Peterborough Jazz Club.

At The Cresset catch Dynamic Over-the-top Action Wrestling and the legendary Drifters.

December SIX! New Theatre, December 11-15 From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take to the mic to tell their tales, remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power. These Queens may have green sleeves but their lipstick is rebellious red.

December Simon Brodkin: Screwed Up New Theatre, December 7 The world-famous prankster, Lee Nelson creator and most-watched British stand-up comedian on TikTok, brings his outrageous stand-up show to Peterborough and nothing is off limits

December Christmas with Anton Du Beke and Friends New Theatre, December 8 The Ballroom King and Strictly Come Dancing judge joins forces with his dynamic live band, the incomparable vocalist Lance Ellington, and a troupe of extraordinary dancers, to bring you a magical evening of music, dance and laughter.