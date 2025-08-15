Youngsters invited to audition for Cresset panto

Open auditions are to be held for the Cresset panto

It’s almost panto time again – oh yes it is – and this year, The Cresset are bringing the magical tale of Beauty & The Beast to life on stage this Christmas.

The annual extravaganza, in conjunction with Stuart Morrison’s Second Star Productions and with choreography by Monique Benoiton-Smith, runs from December 13 – 31, and the production team are on the lookout for talented young performers to join the all-star professional cast!

So, on September 7, enthusiastic, confident young performers of all genders who love to dance, move well on stage, and can follow direction and choreography can join the open auditions.

There will be roles available in the song and dance ensemble as well as understudy roles for intermediate/senior auditionees.

A spokesperson said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to take part in a professional production, gain valuable stage experience, make new friends, and be part of the festive magic that only pantomime can bring!

“Ready to shine on one of Peterborough’s biggest stages?

“Come and be our guest… and join the adventure!”

From 10am to 12.30pm the junior auditions will take place, for age 9 to 11 looking for roles in the song and dance ensemble – requirements are that you can dance and have singing ability.

From 1.30pm – 3.30pm, intermediates and seniors (age 12+) can audition for song and dance ensemble and understudy roles, the requirement is good dance ability, acting/singing ability preferred.

Go to www.cresset.co.uk/shows/beauty-the-beast-panto-open-auditions to register

Those attending are advised to arrive up to 30 minutes in advance, wear comfortable clothing and appropriate footwear and under 16s must attend the auditions with parents / chaperones.

Rehearsals will take place on some Thursday evenings and some Sundays from late October until the opening of the show.