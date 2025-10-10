Sandwiches at the ready as WWE SmackDown starts surprisingly early today - live from Australia.

The WWE bring their latest episode of SmackDown to Perth, Australia, ahead of their upcoming PLE event.

The Wyatt Sicks are scheduled to defend their tag team titles against the Street Profits, while Damian Priest and Aleister Black face off in a Last Man Standing match.

But what time is the Friday Night SmackDown airing in the UK today, with the show coming from down under?

We are one episode away from the WWE’s next PLE, with WWE SmackDown taking place in Perth, Australia, before tomorrow’s Crown Jewel: Perth event finally arrives.

It’s also shaping up to be a blockbuster card even for a television show, with not only Sami Zayn bringing his US Open Challenge to the Southern Hemisphere, but Crown Jewel opponents Tiffany Stratton and Stephanie Vaquer teaming up to take on Giulia and Kiana James before their scheduled Women’s Crown Jewel championship match.

Fans can also expect a tag team championship match, with many on edge about what could become of one of the WWE’s most beloved teams, and there’s a Last Man Standing match booked between two foes who have managed to one-up each other over the past few weeks.

Here’s your WWE SmackDown preview for October 10, including a change to the UK start time today.

What time is WWE SmackDown starting in the UK today?

It's a very early start time for fans wanting to watch WWE SmackDown today, with a start time of 1pm BST live on Netflix. One for your lunchtime on this occasion.

For those who are working today, you can catch the on-demand repeat shortly after the live broadcast.

What’s been announced so far for today’s WWE SmackDown?

Rivals collide in a Last Man Standing match and the WWE Tag Team titles are on the line on your next episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. | WWE/Netflix

Damian Priest v Aleister Black in a Last Man Standing Match

The heated rivalry between Damian Priest and Aleister Black will reach its climax in a brutal Last Man Standing match. This feud has been building for weeks, intensified by Priest's actions last week when he distracted Black during his U.S. Title match against Sami Zayn, costing him the championship.

With both men known for their destructive, hard-hitting styles, this bout is expected to be a gruelling slugfest. There are no pinfalls or submissions; the only way to win is to incapacitate your opponent for a ten-count.

This stipulation guarantees an explosive conclusion to a bitter personal conflict, and fans can expect to see both superstars go to extreme lengths to put an end to their feud.

WWE Tag Team Championship: The Wyatt Sicks (c) v The Street Profits

The unorthodox duo of Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy, known as The Wyatt Sicks, will defend their WWE Tag Team Championships against the long-time rivals, The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins). This highly anticipated match is a rematch from their previous encounter at Clash in Paris, where The Wyatt Sicks retained their titles with a numbers advantage.

The Street Profits have been grappling with internal tensions, fuelled by the manipulative tactics of Uncle Howdy. This match will test whether Ford and Dawkins can overcome their issues and work together to reclaim the championships they lost to The Wyatt Sicks in July. A victory would mark their third reign with the titles and could be a turning point for the team.

Sami Zayn’s U.S. Championship Open Challenge

Sami Zayn brings his US Open challenge to Perth today, but who will step up and answer his call to take the US Championship away from him? | WWE

Known as ‘The Underdog from the Underground,’ Sami Zayn will once again put his United States Championship on the line in an open challenge. Zayn has established himself as a fighting champion, successfully defending his title against a variety of challengers, including Rey Fenix, Carmelo Hayes, and Je'Von Evans.

With SmackDown taking place in Perth, Australia, the show's location adds an element of intrigue as fans wonder which superstar will answer the call down under. The open challenge format has consistently provided fast-paced, competitive matches and has been a platform for rising stars to showcase their skills against a top-tier champion.

Tiffany Stratton and Stephanie Vaquer v Giulia and Kiana James

In a unique tag team match, two opponents set to face off at Crown Jewel will be forced to work together. WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer will team up to take on Women's U.S. Champion Giulia and her associate, Kiana James.

This matchup stems from an attack by Giulia and James on Stratton and Vaquer during their contract signing for the Crown Jewel Championship. While Stratton and Vaquer have stated they have respect for one another, the tension of their upcoming title-for-title match will undoubtedly hang over them. The big question is whether they can coexist for one night or if their egos will clash, giving their opponents a critical advantage.

Looking for how to watch WWE Crown Jewel: Perth and all the pre- and post-event coverage the company is offering? Take a look at our guide to everything you need to know ahead of this weekend’s event.