Will Maxxine Dupri earn a measure of revenge against Becky Lynch, and what’s on CM Punk’s mind as WWE Raw comes to Dallas?

The final WWE Monday Night Raw before Crown Jewel: Perth takes place this evening.

‘The Man’ Becky Lynch is set to take on Maxxine Dupri in a non title match, while Lyra Valkyria faces off against Roxxane Perez.

With CM Punk also scheduled to appear in Dallas, Texas, here’s your WWE Monday Night Raw preview, including its UK start time this evening.

These WWE Premium Live Events sure are coming in thick and fast as we come to the end of the year, right?

But this weekend marks the company’s return to Australia, with Crown Jewel: Perth taking place, where else, but in Perth on Saturday - not just a catchy title - with the annual crowning of the best from Raw and SmackDown earning a chance to be this year’s Crown Jewel Champion. It also helps current General Managers Adam Pearce (Raw) and Nick Aldis (SmackDown) earn bragging rights that their brand is the dominant of the two...

… that is, until NXT decide to join the festivities at some point in the future.

This evening’s Monday Night Raw, however, is emanating from Dallas, Texas and with it being the final episode before the Red brand makes their way over to the Southern Hemisphere, there are some scores still to settle. Or, potentially, become more voracious, so maybe we’ll see an addition or two this week to the Australian PLE? With another WWE episode of SmackDown still to take place, could we see perhaps Jey Uso team up with Roman Reigns to face ‘The Vision’ members Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed?

Also, with CM Punk set to appear, what could be on the cards for the Second City Saint? His dance card is empty as Seth Rollins takes on Cody Rhodes for the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship this weekend, but both Becky Lynch and AJ Lee don’t seem to have any plans - yet.

Here’s your WWE Monday Night Raw preview for October 6, including UK start time, matches announced, and a look at the current card for WWE Crown Jewel: Perth.

What time is WWE Monday Night Raw starting in the UK this evening?

The final WWE Monday Night Raw before the company heads over to Australia is set to air on Netflix from 1am BST on October 7 2025, with on-demand repeats available shortly after its broadcast.

What has been announced so far for WWE Monday Night Raw?

Becky Lynch is set to take on Maxxine Dupri, as a result of their altercation last week, on the final Monday Night Raw before Crown Jewel: Perth this weekend. | Elsa/Getty Images

Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri

Becky Lynch, the Women's Intercontinental Champion, will face Maxxine Dupri in a non-title match. Maxxine Dupri has been training diligently for months, and this is her chance to prove how much she's improved in the ring against one of the top Superstars in the women's division, after being attacked on last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw (shortly after slapping Akira Tozawa, an associate of Dupri, in the face first.)

Will the experience and championship pedigree of "The Man" be too much for the rising star, or will Dupri shock the WWE Universe, and could AJ Lee make her presence known to continue her agitation of Lynch since their fought at Wrestlepalooza last month?

Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez

Lyra Valkyria, a former Women's Intercontinental Champion, will go head-to-head with Roxanne Perez. Valkyria recently aided Bayley in her ongoing conflict with the Judgment Day, putting her in a strange situation as Bayley's behaviour has been erratic.

With tensions high on the roster, this match promises to be a highly competitive and intense showdown between two of the most talented women on the Raw brand.

CM Punk set to appear

The ‘Best in the World,’ CM Punk, is set to make his return to Monday Night Raw for the first time since his successful tag team match at WWE Wrestlepalooza last month. While he and his wife, AJ Lee, defeated Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, it's clear his rivalry with Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins is far from over.

As Rollins is just days away from a championship match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel, what will Punk's presence mean for the ‘Visionary’ and the rest of the Raw roster?

What matches have been announced so far for WWE Crown Jewel: Perth?

AJ Styles gets to "beat up John Cena" one final time as the two face off at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth this weekend. | WWE

Speaking of Crown Jewel, this year’s event is set to take place in Perth this weekend, with the World Champions across Raw and SmackDown set to duke it out to be crowned the 2025 Men’s and Women’s Crown Jewel Champions.

Alongside that, the John Cena retirement tour continues as he faces off against one of his more recent, prominent rivals, ‘The Phenomenal’ AJ Styles, after a back-and-forth on social media last month. Will Cena gain momentum after his demolition at the hands of Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza, or will AJ Styles relish the opportunity to “beat up John Cena” all over again?

WWE Crown Jewel: Perth - current matches announced.

What time is WWE Crown Jewel starting in the United Kingdom this weekend?

It’s set to be one of the earlier Premium Live Events to screen in the United Kingdom this year, as Crown Jewel: Perth comes to us live on Netflix from 1pm BST on October 11 2025, with on-demand repeats available shortly after broadcast.

