World class performance comes to Peterborough for Allama Iqbal Day celebration
The concert, titled Allama Iqbal Day: Chand Ali Khan Qawwal & Party, promises to be a cultural highlight of the year, bringing world class qawwali to Peterborough in celebration of revered poet, Allama Iqbal.
The event begins at 6pm on Sunday 9 November, with opening performances by local school children from The Beeches Primary School and Gladstone Primary Academy, who will deliver a group ensemble of one of Allama Iqbal’s classic compositions.
Chand Ali Khan Qawwal & Party will take centre stage, delivering an inspired program of qawwali, some of which set to Iqbal’s poetry.
The event will be hosted on stage by the charismatic charm of Salaam Radio’s Akeel Khalil.
Ticket prices are set at £12, with a reduced rate of £7 for under 25s. Thanks to funding from Peterborough Presents, the tickets have been heavily subsidised, allowing wider access to this culturally enriching evening.
Chand Ali Khan Qawwal & Party are regarded as the UK’s leading qawwali practitioners, internationally recognised for honouring the 700-year-old Sufi musical tradition of qawwali.
Chand Ali Khan’s rigorous training, along with his command of emotive vocal technique and spiritual expressiveness, make him a standout figure in the genre. He has performed across the UK and Europe, often collaborating on high profile projects, including BAFTA winning film Mogul Mowgli (2025).
This event offers both long-time lovers of Sufi music and newcomers alike a rare opportunity to experience a deeply moving, cultural musical performance in the heart of Peterborough.
The concert is part of a broader initiative to commemorate the life and philosophy of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the visionary poet-philosopher whose works continue to inspire across the globe.
By setting his poetry to the divine sounds of qawwali, this evening seeks to deepen cultural understanding and reflection. The 9 th November is celebrated widely across
Pakistan as Allama Iqbal Day, marking the 19th century poet’s birthday.
The concert is co-presented by Gladstone Connect, the Pakistan Community Association of Peterborough, Peterborough Presents, the National Literacy Trust, Salaam Radio, local schools, and Iqbal scholars. This collaboration underscores the city’s commitment to celebrating multicultural heritage and fostering unity through the arts.
Tickets are on sale on the New Theatre website – www.newtheatre-peterborough.com