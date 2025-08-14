What's on this week - including Peterborough Beer Festival

The cast of Guards! Guards!

A Pratchett favourite brought to the stage, tribute shows, a family film in the city centre and the arrival on the Embankment of Peterborough Beer Festival….

GUARDS! GUARDS! at Key Theatre Studio until Saturday

Peterborough Revellers enter Terry Pratchett’s Discworld again; this time, in the city of Ankh-Morpork, all are under threat from a 60-foot fire-breathing dragon, summoned by malcontented tradesmen. ‘Guards! Guards!’ follows the story of the Night Watch – a drunken and world-weary Captain, a cowardly Sergeant, a Corporal of dubious parentage, and their newest recruit who is upright, literal, law-abiding and keen.

PETERBOROUGH BEER FESTIVAL

Peterborough Embankment, August 19-23

The 46th Peterborough Beer Festival promises to be a five-day showcase of the best Real Ale, Real Cider, Key Keg Beer, Wine and Gin from the UK, all kept in tip-top condition under giant marquees. Plus there a funfair for the kids in the day and live music every night.

OUTDOOR CINEMA

SHAUN THE SHEEP, Cathedral Square, August 17, 4pm

Families are invited to flock to Peterborough city centre for a free afternoon of fun as Peterborough Positive and Peterborough Cathedral team up for a big screen showing of Shaun the Sheep – part of the celebrations for Find the Flock trail, Peterborough Cathedral’s summer exhibition. The event will also include free face painting and a glitter bar for youngsters.

Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, so arrive early, or bring your own chairs.

The Music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons by Candlelight

Peterborough Cathedral, August 15

Get ready for an incredible night of smash hits, made famous by Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, performed by one of the UK’s leading tribute shows and epic live band.

The Music of ABBA by Candlelight

Peterborough Cathedral, August 16

Enjoy all your favourite ABBA anthems, performed live by ABBA Reunion. This euphoric sing-along concert is packed to the rafters with over 20 ABBA hits, guaranteed to leave you dancing in the aisles.

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE, New Theatre, August 21-23

Kindred Drama present the smash hit West End sensation. Jamie New is a 16-year-old who doesn’t quite fit in. Instead of pursuing a career, he dreams of becoming a drag queen. Uncertain about his future, Jamie knows one thing for sure — he’s going to be a sensation.

SUMMER FETE

Sweetbriar Lane, Werrington, August 17 (12pm-4pm)

Tribute artist Keith George – a Boy George impersonator – will make a guest appearance during the day which features craft stall, cake stalls, tombola, bouncy castle, bingo, live music and disco.

HOW TO DRAW A DALEK at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery, August 17 (9:30am–11am, 11:30am–1pm, 2pm–3:30pm

Join renowned comic book illustrator Lee Sullivan for a special Doctor Who-themed drawing workshop.

Recommended for ages 7+. Tickets £10 but spaces are limited.

CIRQUOISE – The Circus with a Twist

Johnsons Zoo, Huntingdon, until August 14

A brand-new show packed with jaw-dropping acts, colourful costumes and family fun for all ages! It is £8.50 per ticket and under-2s go free. Showtimes: 11am,3pm, and 6pm.

Family favourite Shaun the Sheep has arrived in Peterborough for a series of fun-filled events across the city! From interactive trails to musical mayhem, there are four fantastic ways to join in the fun. For dates, times and to book tickets see www.ticketsource.co.uk/shaunthesheep