What's on this week - including Bridge Fair and Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest comes to Ferry Meadows this weekend

Enjoy all the fun of the fair which returns to Peterborough tonight or maybe grab your lederhosen or dirndl and head down to the Oktoberfest at Ferry Meadows on Saturday!

OKTOBERFEST

Ferry Meadows, Saturday, September 27

Get ready for a day of Bavarian fun this weekend, all under cover in a huge Big Top, packed with live music from cover bands, tribute acts and an Oompah Band, delicious food and the very best Oktoberfest beer.

Bridge Fair returns to the Embankment tonight until October 5

BRIDGE FAIR

The Embankment until October 5

John Thurston and son Funfair is back tonight with more rides than ever – more than 60 – including two new rides never seen in the city before. Both Thursdays have reduced prices and there will be giant firework display both Saturdays. Entry £1 (£2 Saturday).

IRELAND THE SHOW, New Theatre, September 26 Join an all-star Irish cast of highly talented singers and performers accompanied by the fabulous Keltic Storm band and world champion Gael Force Irish dancers from an unmissable “Ireland The Show” that will take you on a rip roaring journey through the decades of a globally loved culture. The show will feature all the well-known ballads and singalongs like the Fields of Athenry, the Irish Rover, Galway Girl, The Black Velvet band, Danny Boy and Whisky in the Jar to name but a small few from iconic artists like the Dubliners, the Pogue’s, and Christy Moore.

DIRTY DUSTING, New Theatre, October 2 Gladys, Olive and Elsie are three “vintage style” cleaning ladies who, threatened with redundancy, chance on an ‘unconventional’ way of earning some extra cash – a Sex Chat Line! Starring Crissy Rock (Benidorm) and Leah Bell (Stage Award Winner).

Tim Peake – ASTRONAUTS: The Quest to Explore Space

New Theatre, September 25

In this new show, Tim will share the remarkable stories of some of his fellow astronauts and explore the spectacular evolution of space travel.

CRINGE CLUB, Key Theatre Bar, September 26 Got an embarrassing memory that still haunts you? Or just fancy a drink and a laugh with some friendly strangers? Cringe Club is a no-pressure, totally open conversation night all about the awkward, hilarious, and ridiculous things we’ve all done. Over 18s only. Supported by Landmark Theatres Talent Development programme.

The Cresset Comedy Club, September 26 The Cresset Comedy Club hosts the very best in live stand up each month, and the September line up is: David Alfie Ward - A British comedian born and raised in the east end of London. Abigoliah Schamaun - New York comedian, actor and writer, who is frank, funny, and unapologetic. Mark Oliver - An experienced television warm-up. Glenn Wool - He tackles a wide range of subjects from religious fundamentalism to current world politics.

Black Is The Color Of My Voice at The Cresset, October 2 Inspired by the life of Nina Simone, and featuring many of her most iconic songs performed live. Apphia Campbell’s acclaimed play follows a successful singer and civil rights activist as she seeks redemption after the untimely death of her father.

The Ancient Oak of Baldor, Key Theatre Studio, October 2-4 A folk tale of love, loss and the interconnectedness of all things. The Ancient Oak stands strong in the Forest of Baldor, in the land of Earten. There it has stood for millennia, rooted deeply to both the land and people of the forest.

Macmillan Cancer Support “World’s Biggest Coffee Morning”

St Andrews United Reform Church Hall, Ledbury Road, Netherton, PE3 6RF Saturday 27 September from 10am to 12pm. Admission: £4.00 includes coffee or tea and a scone