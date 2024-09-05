What's on this week - including a garden party, new band night and Thin Lizzy tribute

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The summer’s final garden party at Charters and the best of the rest this weekend

THURSDAY 5th: The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Embrace LGBTQ+ Night from 8pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Dazed And Confused from 8.30pm. Exciting new band playing 70s and 80s covers .

Here We Aren’t, Godric Square, has Peterborough’s poetry open mic night Good Shout. The night will also include a book launch by Norwegian poet (now local resident) Silje Stromsten Roberts and a headline set by Leicester’s James Scott-Howes.

House Sessions returns with a Garden Party at Charters on Saturday

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – free entry, teams of six max and winning team gets £30 bar tab.

FRIDAY 6th:

The Lime Tree, Paston Lane, has First Friday Introducing Sessions band night. The Blue Bell, Werrington, has Frankly My Dear featuring Brian Gummer from 9pm. Charters, Town Bridge, has DJ Mikey White from 6pm – late. Mixture of 70s to current day songs.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has James Edmonds, followed by Karaoke

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has the fabulous Worldy performing their amazing mash-ups of club classics and dancefloor fillers from 8:30pm, plus street food from The Cheesy Pig served 5-8pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Brotherhoods Roundabout from 9pm. Peterborough’s only Progressive Rock tribute band.

The Ostrich Inn has Blackout UK from 9.30pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has DJ Mr Nash presents Thank Funk It’s Friday from 9pm – 2am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Mixtape 80,90,00s.

SATURDAY 7th:

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has The Sidekicks from 9pm. Covers band playing Rock and Pop covers. Members free, non-members £2.

The Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has DEDICATION 19, Phil Lynott tribute show (Doors open 5.30pm, first band on 6.20pm. Featuring Lizzy On The Loose, The Reckless, Black Rose (Society) and Penguinz Band UK. Tickets £10, all proceeds to The NHS. See Page 40

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Expletives from 9pm playing Punk and New Wave chart hits.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Lee Clingan

The Ostrich Inn has Highway Star from 9.30pm .

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Kurmujan .

Brewery Tap has Resident DJ Rick Allen presents Saturday Night Groove from 9pm – 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has House Sessions Garden Party part 3 from 1pm – 10pm with an after party at the Brewery Tap backroom until late .

Peterborough Conservative Club has Lainey King.

SUNDAY 8th:

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Smoke N Mirrors from 2pm performing the best Classic Rock and Pop covers.

The Ostrich Inn has River City Hustle from 5pm.

Charters has Catch UK from 3pm.

WEDNESDAY 11th:

The Ostrich, has Davison, Woods, Gummer and Young acoustic gig from 9pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has quiz night from 8pm, plus street food from Damian's Kitchen served 6-8pm.