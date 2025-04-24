What's on - including Over-The-Top Action Wrestling and the voice of M People Heather Small

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dynamic Over-The-Top Action Wrestling at The Cresset, April 27

Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping spectacle like no other when DOA Wrestling comes to The Cresset. As the lights dim and the crowd roars, fans can expect an electrifying blend of athleticism, drama, and pure entertainment. From the moment the first bell rings, you'll witness jaw-dropping acrobatics, bone-crushing power moves, and fierce rivalries that ignite the arena. Heather Small at Peterborough Cathedral, April 25 The voice of M People will be performing a one-hour set with her band. Doors open from 7pm with funk & soul support. Heather will be on stage from 9:15pm. This concert is standing with a fully stocked bar.

HIDDEN at New Theatre until Saturday

Internationally renowned dance-circus company Motionhouse returns to Peterborough, with its brand-new production Hidden

At the cutting edge of live performance and digital integration, Hidden is a powerful blend of artforms.

Gravity-defying choreography, an emotive soundscape and a shape-shifting set combine with groundbreaking projections to create an immersive world on stage.

A spectacular and unforgettable production.

Sophie McCartney – One Foot in the Rave, New Theatre, April 27

After a phenomenal debut tour, award-winning comedian Sophie McCartney is back! Grab your glow sticks and join Sophie as she embarks on life’s next chapter with sequins, sporty laughs and a pair of killer orthopaedic heels.

Comedy Club, The Cresset, April 25

Bringing you the very best in live stand up each month, the line-up includes Keith Farnan, best known for his appearance on BBC One’s Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, Gareth Waugh, Peter Rethinasamy, and Garrie Grubb.

In Other Words at Key Theatre, tonight

Connected by the voice of Frank Sinatra, this intimate, humorous and deeply moving love story explores the effects of Alzheimer’s disease and the transformative power of music to help us remember the past, connect with the present and hope for the future.

BON JOVI FOREVER ‘One Wild Night Tour’

The Cresset, April 25

A high energy, electric packed show guaranteed to raise your hands. BJF are committed to reviving the 80/90s style show, receiving rave reviews from fans and venue's all over the UK.

Morgan: A Suitable Case For Treatment (PG) Peterborough Arts Cinema, John Clare Theatre, April 24 Morgan Delt is a failed, irresponsible left-wing artist in downmarket London. He is also an aggressive, self-admitted dreamer who uses his rich fantasy world as refuge from external reality.

LAND of HOPE & GLORY at The Cresset, April 29, 2pm

Land of Hope and Glory has been specially produced to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of VE Day. This unforgettable afternoon of patriotic music will take audiences on a trip through time, featuring over 60 songs that highlight the best of British entertainment.

Stamford Poet Laureate competition final

Stamford Arts Centre Gallery Bar, April 30

With some of the highest quality entries ever submitted this year's judges are due to have a hard time choosing the winner. Grab your place in the audience. The evening will start at 7:30pm.