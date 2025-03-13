What's on - including Bat Out Of Hell, and we have a pair of tickets to give away

Don’t miss the blockbuster musical Bat Out Of Hell – starring Peterborough’s Glenn Adamson – at the New Theatre from Tuesday

BAT OUT OF HELL, New Theatre, March 18-22

Peterborough’s Glenn Adamson (as Strat) takes centre stage as the iconic music of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf takes you on an electrifying journey. From Raven’s bedroom to the underground world of the Lost it is a visual feast that pushes the boundaries of live theatre as well as bringing Meat Loaf’s anthems to life .

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, which character does Glenn Adamson play? Email your answer to [email protected] by noon on March 17.

Katie Tonkinson as Raven & Glenn Adamson as Strat in Bat Out Of Hell

Photos: Chris Davis Studio

Handbagged, Key Theatre, until Saturday

Moira Buffini’s clever and fiercely funny comedy is a fly-on-the-wall look at what might have happened when Queen Elizabeth II and Margaret Thatcher came face-to-face in the privacy of the palace.

Age 12+

Peterborough Cider Festival

Werrington Village Centre, March 15/16

100 ciders from across the country will be on sale over the two days for cider lovers to sample in this ticketed event being put together by The Frothblowers micropub team.

Arts Society Peterborough – 1968 the year that changed the direction of art

The Fleet, Fletton, today at 10.45

A talk presented by Anna Moszynska, Doors open at 10-15am for coffee and a chat, the talk starts at 10-45am and lasts an hour, all are welcome.

Peterborough Arts Cinema: IO CAPITANO

John Clare theatre, tonight at 7.30pm

Seydou decides to leave Dakar in Senegal and make his way to Europe. A contemporary Odyssey through the dangers of the desert, the horrors of detention centres in Libya and the perils of the sea.

Peterborough Local History Society, St Andrew’s Church, Netherton

The speaker tonight at 7.30pm will be Prof K. Schurer who was part of the team from Leicester University that undertook research which confirmed that skeletal remains found in Leicester were those of the last Plantagenet monarch, Richard III. Visitors welcome, £3.

Peterborough Fairground Model Show

Railworld Wildlife Haven, Oundle Road, March 15

Lots of exhibitors, lifesize organs and lots more from 10.30am – 3.30pm. Family (2x adult and up to 3 children) £10; adult £4; concession (60+) £3; children (1-17) £2.

Peterborough Jazz Club: TIM LAPTHORN QUINTET

Key Theatre Studio, March 15

An exciting new ensemble, led by the brilliant pianist Tim Lapthorn, taking you on a journey through the vibrant and diverse world of Latin American music.

Joining Tim are Paul Booth (tenor saxophone), Steve Fishwick (trumpet), Arnie Somogyi (double bass) and Matt Skelton (drums).

This genre, with its rich tapestry of sounds, blends indigenous, European, and African influences, and has captivated audiences worldwide for centuries.

The Rest Of Our Lives, Key Theatre, March 16

Jo Fong, from How Shall We Begin Again, returns to Peterborough with collaborator and clown, George Orange, with a joyful dose of dance, theatre, circus and games in this award-winning show for ages 12+. The finale live show of the Community Dance Day.

MERCURY, New Theatre, March 14

Strap yourself in for the ultimate tribute to Freddie Mercury and Queen! With more than 25 years on the road Mercury guarantee an unforgettable night of music and tells the story of one of the greatest bands in history.

BOTANIC TAPESTRY, Burghley House from March 15

The historic gardens of Burghley House are set to be transformed by an exciting outdoor art installation. This innovative exhibition features a series of large-scale botanical flags bringing a bold new vision to Burghley’s stunning grounds.