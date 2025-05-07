What's on - including a two-day food and drink festival at Charters bar

Ange Hopkin and Sam Gibbons from The Yard Of Ale with a cheque for Sue Ryder, and a thank you note from Parkinson's UK, after a fundraising band day at the Oundle Road pub.

​The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road

Landlady Ange Hopkin and bar manager Sam Gibbons are pictured handing a cheque to Sue Ryder for £1502 from a charity band day at the pub.

Ange said: “Big thank you to all the bands -The Zephyrs, Sam & Dave, DnA, Citizen Smith, Lee Clingan, AGAP & 2020 Vision. Also big thanks to Adam Leon for the sound and everyone that helped raise this money. Big thanks to everyone that donated money and prizes.”

The event also raised £1,102 for Parkinson's UK.

THURSDAY 8th:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Jay Skelton-Dorans from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has its general knowledge quiz from 8pm.

FRIDAY 9th:

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Candy Twist from 9pm with their 60s & 70s Golden Age of Rock n Roll Show.

Charters, Town Bridge, has DJ Gavlar presents: House n Disco from 8pm

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has father & son duo Mark & Isaac from 8:30pm, playing Motown, Soul, Reggae and Ska plus street food from The Cheesy Pig, 5-8pm.

The Ostrich Inn has No Gods No Managers present: Soviet Films, We Punch Tigers and Oh Doom from 8pm

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has DJ T3lsy presents “Everything urban” – RnB, Dancehall, hip hop and more. From 9pm-2am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Numbers.

SATURDAY 10th:

The Ostrich Inn has Blackout UK from 9.30pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Discmen.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Famous Unknowns from 9pm playing rocked up Covers.

The Burghley, Burghley Road, has Stevie Daniels & The Wranglers from 9pm.

Brewery Tap has Resident DJ Rick Allen presents “Saturday Night Groove” – playing top tunes from 70s to now! From 9pm-3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has its International Food and Drink Festival plus daytime music from 2-10 pm by DJs from Eclectic Ballroom and live music by Squadron from 10pm.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has The Notifications from 9pm. New Peterborough Soul, Motown and Northern Soul tribute band. Members free, non-members £2.

The Broadway Club, Broadway, has Mike Shelby.

The Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Spangler's CMC and the first visit of the very talented Steve Lovett. It is £6 on the door, all kinds of dancing, everyone welcome, bring your own nibbles, music from 8pm.

March United Services Club has A Tribute to George Michael (by Phil Samuels). Doors open 7:30pm. Tickets £8 members, £10 non-members

SUNDAY 11th:

The Met Lounge has a live ‘Sugar, Gravy, Pleasure’ listening party from 7pm. Pete Elderkin is your MC alongside a panel of special guests including DJ Kev Robinson, Mary Leen Hagger, Scott Pauley, Joe/Donny from The Pleasureheads and more. Music by DJ Nathan from Sugar Club/Loaded.

The Ostrich Inn has Mellow Submarine from 5.30pm.

Charters has its International Food and Drink Festival plus Division duo will be playing from 3-6pm and DJ JTL from 6pm till late. The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has True British Mayhem from 2pm, with support from Stereotypes 2.0.