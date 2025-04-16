What's on including a five-day Bank Holiday beer festival at Charters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A five-day bank holiday beer festival gets under way on Thursday (17th) at Charters

EASTER BANK HOLIDAY BEER FESTIVAL

​Charters, Town Bridge, until Bank Holiday Monday will be showcasing showcasing 20+ real ales, locally and nationally sourced, plus eight-plus ciders and more!.

Entertainment from DJs Lez & Luke: Fantastic 80s from 8pm on Friday; DJ Matt Savage presents Northern Soul Afternoon from 1pm; and Blagstreet Boys (10pm) on Saturday, and David James Smith & Adam Leon duo from 3pm on Sunday.

Charters Easter Bank Holiday Beer Festival has DNA on Sunday afternoon

THURSDAY 17th:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Demo Cats from 8.30pm.

Brewery Tap has Tommy Philpot from 8.30pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has the Charters Easter Bank Holiday beer festival plus General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Room Attics from 8pm. A three-piece featuring some of Peterborough’s best musicians – Barry Rutterford (5 Card Trick and Fat Chantz), Pip Seaton and Steph Eldred from The Motivators. Playing classic songs of the 60s and 70s.

FRIDAY 18th:

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Expletives from 9pm. Popular Peterborough band playing Punk & New Wave chart hits.

Charters, Town Bridge, has the Charters Easter Bank Holiday beer festival plus DJs Lez & Luke: Fantastic 80s from 8pm

The Lime Tree, Paston Lane, has Club With No Name – featuring legendary eighties mod revival band The Chords UK, and Los Fastidios.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has Tiger Club – fantastic local party band from 8:30pm, plus street food by The Dirt Box from 5pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Submachine from 9.30pm.

The Burghley, Burghley Road, has Rough Justice from 9pm.

Brewery Tap has live music from Earworm followed by DJ. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The High Rollers.

SATURDAY 19th:

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Squadron from 9pm. Exciting new five-piece Peterborough covers band.

The Ostrich Inn has Janus Stark + The Dizzy Miss Lizzys + Dogs Teeth from 8pm .

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Whisky Wizzards.

The Burghley, Burghley Road, has The Sound Injectors from 9pm .

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with resident DJ Rick Allen from 9pm – 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has the Charters Easter Bank Holiday beer festival plus Blagstreet Boys from 10pm.

The Broadway Club has Simon Rose.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has The Tourettes from 9pm. Popular seven-piece Peterborough band. Members free, non-members £2.

March United Services Club has Gerry Ryan (Diamond Motown Show). Doors open 7:30pm. Tickets £5 members, £6 non-members.

SUNDAY 20th:

The Ostrich Inn has Circa 73 from 5.30pm.

Charters has the Charters Easter Bank Holiday beer festival plus David James Smith & Adam Leon duo DNA from 3pm .

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has The Main Event – a brilliant energetic local duo from 3-6pm.

Brewery Tap has CJ Hatt from 8.30pm.

MONDAY 21st:

Charters has the last day of the Charters Easter Bank Holiday beer festival.

THURSDAY 24th

The Shed Tap Room and Deli, Fletton Quays, has Shed Head comedy night with Aaron Simmonds, Kirk Fontaine, Pat Smith and your MC Gary Pike.

Tickets £10 from www.buytickets.at/shedhead .

Doors 7pm. Hilarity starts 8pm. Food is available on the night .