What's on - including a​ double helping of The Nuggets!

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has The Palmy Ukulele Band Rehearsal from 8pm.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Quiz Night from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz, 8pm. FRIDAY 25th: Bijou, Bridge Street, has Live Lounge from 8pm with Jordan Poole. Charters, Town Bridge, has Vinyl Night with DJ Derek Gibson from 8pm.

See The Nuggets at The Brewery Tapo on Friday and The Crown, Lincoln Road, on Saturday.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has Tony Gold’s Tom Jones tribute show, plus street food by The Cheesy Pig from 5pm. The Ostrich Inn has Submachine from 9.30pm.

The Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has a Halloween spooktactular with Stevie B - doors open at 7pm , members £4, non-members / guests £6.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Halo, from 9pm. Top 5-piece Rock, Pop and Funk covers band.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has The Nuggets from 10pm followed by DJ Amy until 2am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Tommy Philpot. SATURDAY 26th:

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Live Lounge from 8pm with Luci & Pippa.

The Ostrich Inn has 23 Reasons from 9.30pm. Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Halo.

Brewery Tap has Resident DJ MrNash presents The Get Down from 9.30pm – 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has Midnight Jack from 10pm.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has Back 2 The Future from 9pm. Four-piece Lincolnshire covers band playing Pop, Rock and Dance chart hits. Members free, non-members £2.

March United Services Club has Eternally Elton, an Elton John tribute with optional Halloween fancy dress, late bar and disco. Tickets £10 for members, £12 non-members. Earlier, there is a Children’s Halloween Party with entertainer from 1pm - 3pm. Tickets £3.50 per child

Peterborough Conservative Club has Kelvin J Wood.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Nuggets from 9pm. Popular Peterborough Sixties tribute band. SUNDAY 27th:

The Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has an afternoon tea dance with organist David Last from 2pm - 5pm. £4 members, £6 non-members / guests.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has 2020 Vision from 2pm playing Rock covers. The Ostrich Inn has Ezio Lunedei from 5pm.

Charters has Waldo Rumkins duo from 3pm and Monthly Music Quiz from 6.30pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has Mightymouth Karaoke 4pm-7pm.

THURSDAY 31st:

The Limetree, Paston Lane, has a halloween Special double bill – The Club With No Name presents Siouxsie And The Budgies and The Cureheads.

A DATE FOR THE DIARY

Eclectic Ballroom welcomes Leeroy Thornhill to The Queen’s Head in the city centre for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration.

Leeroy, former member of The Prodigy, will be supported by an impressive line up, including the dynamic Kid Breaks, the talented Helena JP, and the Eclectic Ballroom’s own DJs Jim Norton and Zed Malik. Together, they’ll create an atmosphere filled with the best in electronic music, guaranteed to keep you dancing all night long.