What's on in the pubs and clubs - including Peterborough Big Band

THURSDAY 21st

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has The Songwriters Sessions - three performers from 8.30pm.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Quiz Night from 8pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Thursday Vibes with DJ Amy from 8.30pm – 11.30pm playing Old Skool, RnB, and House.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – Quiz questions from across the decades, teams of six max, free entry and winning team gets £30 bar voucher.

FRIDAY 22nd:

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Reckless from 9pm.. Popular 5-piece Peterborough band, playing Rock and Pop covers.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Mighty & The High from 9pm. Popular Peterborough band paying a mix of covers from the 60s, 70s Post-Punk and 90s Indie.

Charters, Town Bridge, has DJ JTL be playing inside from 8pm – late. 90s, jazzy hip hop and instrumental chill hop.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has 70s rock from Highway Star UK, plus street food from ‘La Loca Patata’

The Ostrich Inn has 8 Foot Under from 9.30pm.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Live Lounge from 8pm with Christian Smith

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Resident DJ Mr Nash presents Thank Funk it’s Friday from 9pm – 2am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Blackout UK

March United Services Club has Freddie Forever (Freddie Mercury Tribute) with late bar and disco from 7:30pm. Tickets £8 for members, £10 for non-members. SATURDAY 23rd:

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has The Pommygranites from 9pm. Popular Northants 4-piece band playing Pop, Rock, Soul, Glam Rock, Brit Pop and modern covers. Members free, non-members £2.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Live Lounge from 8pm with Hayley Di Rito.

The Ostrich Inn has Les Sevants from 9.30pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has 90s indie and Britpop tunes from The Demo Cats.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Clarkdale Contract.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The One Eyed Cats from 9pm .

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with resident DJ Rick Allen from 9pm till 3am. Playing top tunes from the 70s to now. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has live music from 10pm inside by Circa 73. Five piece rock and punked-up pop covers band.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Mandy Riley. SUNDAY 24th:

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has popular comedy musical duo Salmon Dave. The Ostrich Inn has Mellow Submarine from 5pm .

Charters has Bon Rogers-White playing a huge range of songs from 60s to modern day, from 3pm, followed by the Monthly Music quiz at 6.30pm – teams of six max, winning team gets £30 bar voucher.

WEDNESDAY 27th:

Brewery Tap has Peterborough Big Band in the Tap Room for a cool night of swing, jazz and funk with that great big band sound from 8pm. £7.50 entry at the door.