What's on in Peterborough's pubs, clubs and bars this week

THURSDAY 14th

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Ultra Sounds from 8.30pm. New high-energy Indie / Rock covers band.

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Bon Rogers White from 8.30pm.

Destructors 82 will be supporting UK Subs on Friday at the Parkway Club.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Quiz Night from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has Leigh-on-sea Brewery tap takeover and General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Thursday vibes with DJ Amy from 8.30pm – 11.30pm, FRIDAY 15th: Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has UK Subs supported by New Zealand's Desperate Measures and city band Destructors 82 (see page 39).

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Bijou Live Lounge from 8pm with CJ Hatt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Set In Stone from 9pm. Exciting 5-piece Cambridgeshire band playing Rock covers at their best. Charters, Town Bridge, has JazzFunktion DJ Set with Malcolm James and Paul Andrews playing Jazz, funk, soul, old school and anthems.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has party vibes with Rhythm Junction plus street food from Damian’s Kitchen

The Ostrich Inn has 2012 Band from 9.30pm

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Halo from 9pm.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford has a solo acoustic set from Chantel McGregor, from 7.30pm. Tickets £16.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Resident DJ Eddie Nash presents Thank Funk it’s Friday from 9pm till 2am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Mighty & High SATURDAY 16th:

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Live Lounge from 8pm with Lee Clingan

The Ostrich Inn has Radius 45 from 9.30pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has live music from l 2020 Vision.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Dead Horse.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has DB5 from 9pm. Popular Peterborough band, playing quality Pop, Rock, Rock n Roll and modern covers.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The Nuggets from 9pm .

Brewery Tap has Resident DJ Rick Allen presents Saturday Night Groove from 9pm – 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has Cosmic Rodney from 10pm.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has Squadron from 9pm. Exciting new 5-piece Peterborough Covers band playing Rock, Pop, Rock n Roll and Ska and 2 Tone chart hits. Members free, non-members £2. Peterborough Conservative Club has Mike Shelby.

March United Services Club has Ziggy (A tribute to Bob Marley and other well-known stars of Reggae). Doors open 7:30pm. Tickets £6 members, £8 non-members.

SUNDAY 17th:

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Velocity from 2pm. Popular Peterborough band bringing you the full Stadium Rock and Pop experience.

The Ostrich Inn has Soulful Strut DJ session from 2pm - 7pm.

Charters has solo acoustic set by David James Smith from 3pm.

•Email free listings to [email protected]