What's on in Peterborough's pubs, clubs and bars

Our House is at Velvet Panache in Broadway on Saturday headlined by Chanel Carmichael

Your weekly round-up of what’s on across the city – including Chanel Carmichael headlining at Velvet Panache and Velocity at The Crown on Saturday and Charters on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

THURSDAY 29th: The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Jimmy Doherty from 8.30pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has it general knowledge quiz from 8pm.

FRIDAY 30th:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Velvet Panache in Broadway has House Sessions and Vibrancy with Our House (Part 2) from 9pm – late . For the first time it’s an all-woman line-up headlined by Chanel Carmichael (pictured)

Charters, Town Bridge, has Vinyl Night with Derek Gibson from 8pm-late playing Indie, New Wave, Punk, Glam Rock & Alt Rock 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 00s!

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has Stevie Wonder tribute / Soul and Motown show from 8:30pm plus Chilli Obsessed Street Food from 5-8pm

The Ostrich Inn has Radius 45 from 9.30pm

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Throwback – Old School Anthems and Future Classics mixed by DJ Nick T from 9pm – 2am.

Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Dazed & Confused.

The Blue Bell, Werrington, has Another Girl Another Planet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Black Rose (Society) from 9pm playing British Heavy Metal and Classic Rock covers.

SATURDAY 31st:

Velvet Panache in Broadway has House Sessions and Vibrancy with Our House (Part 2) from 9pm – late . For the first time it’s an all-woman line-up headlined by Chanel Carmichael (pictured)

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Velocity from 9pm. Popular Peterborough band, playing Classic Rock and Pop covers and bringing you the full stadium rock and pop experience in a pub.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has High Point Players from 9pm. Power-packed five-piece band ooze fun and style with their dynamic energetic stage presence covering all genres of music from across the decades. Members free, non-members £2.

The Blue Bell, Werrington, has live music to be confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ostrich Inn has Socks On Records present: Dogs! Teeth! plus Mices, Get The F outta Dodge, Sodds and Coup De Tete from 6pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Stevie Daniels & The Wranglers .

The Burghley, Burghley Road, has Skip Intro from 9pm .

Brewery Tap has The Get Down with Mr Nash – Funk, Soul, R&B, Hip Hop and Drum n Bass from 9.30pm – 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after

Charters has ENVY – DJ Nick T and guest DJs playing strictly old school 1990-2010 Hip Hop, RnB, Dancehall and Garage from 2pm – 10pm.

The Broadway Club, Broadway, has Mark Haley.

SUNDAY June 1:

The Ostrich Inn has Quinny and Blanty from 5.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Cosmic Rodney from 2pm. One of Peterborough’s best party bands, playing quality Pop and Rock chart hits in the Beer Garden.

Charters has Jazz Underground from 12pm – 3pm, a live DJ Jazz Set by Malcolm James & Paul Andrews playing Blues, Soul, Latin, Fusion and RnB. Followed by Summer Sundays with Velocity in the beer garden from 3pm – 6pm.

Brewery Tap has Open Mic Night from 6pm. Free drink voucher to each performer.

WEDNESDAY June 4:

The Ostrich Inn has Ostrich Egg Heads Quiz from 7.30pm.