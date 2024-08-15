What's on in Peterborough's pubs, clubs and bars

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The pick of the nights out this week

​THURSDAY 15th:

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Sex Pistols Ltd from8.30pm. March-based Sex Pistols tribute band making their Peterborough debut.

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has The Songwriters Sessions - three performers from 8.30pm.

Feet To The Fire

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm. Teams of six max, free entry and winning team gets £30 bar voucher.

FRIDAY 16th:

Charters, Town Bridge, has Locality presents: DJ Crowe from 6pm – 10pm. Playing hip hop, RnB and funk in the beer garden.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has Smoke n Mirrors.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Karaoke .

The Ostrich Inn has Voodoo Haze from 9.30pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has 2020 Vision from 9pm, a popular Rock covers band.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has DJ T3lsy presents: Everything Urban. Playing RnB, Dancehall, hip hop and more from 9pm -2am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Shuttles from 9pm.

March United Services Club has The Glorious One-Eyed Cats. Doors open 7:30pm, artist on stage 8:45pm. Tickets £5 members, £7 non-members.

SATURDAY 17th:

The Golden Pheasant, Etton, has Paul Lake from 8:30pm.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Ellie James

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Eclectic Light Orchestra from 9pm. Kettering based E.L.O tribute band playing all the hits and more.

The Ostrich Inn has 2012 Band from 9.30pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has a Kylie and Madonna tribute show.

The Blue Bell, Werrington, has classic covers band Resurgence.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Flashback Photography.

The Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has The Lawrie Hayley Duo. £4 member, £6 guests. All welcome.

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Last Minute Brigade from 9pm - 11.30pm.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has Special Groove from 9pm. Top Cambridgeshire four-piece female fronted party band. Members free, non-members £2.

Brewery Tap has Resident DJ Rick Allen presents: Saturday Night Groove from 9pm till 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has Eclectic Ballroom from 2pm – 10pm. Playing disco, funk, soul, house and more.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway, has Neil Warner .SUNDAY 18th:

The Pack Horse, Northborough, has Feet To The Fire (pictured) from 3pm.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Caustic Lights from 2pm. Popular Peterborough party band playing Pop, Rock, Rock ‘n’ Roll’ and Dance chart hit classics.

The Ostrich Inn has Soulful Strut from 2pm.

The Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has a Sunday afternoon tea dance with organist Richard Keeling from 2pm-5pm. Members £4, Guest £6. All welcome.

Charters has Scooted n Booted – band playing ska and reggae from 3pm in the beer garden.

•Email your listings to [email protected]