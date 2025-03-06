What's on in Peterborough's pubs, bars and clubs

​A little Country Music from Spangler’s and a Frankie Valli Tribute Show...

THURSDAY 6th:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Embrace LGBTQ+ night from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – free entry, teams of six max and winning team gets £30 bar tab.

Spangler's Country Music Club welcomes Chris Johno Johnson to The Parkway on Saturday

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Quiz Night in the main bar from 8pm (£50 cash prize).

FRIDAY 7th:

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Skip Intro from 9pm. New 5-piece Peterborough band. playing Pop, Rock, Soul, Punk, New Wave and modern covers.

The Blue Bell, Werrington has Brotherhoods Roundabout.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Girl Gone Rockin’ from 9pm. Lincolnshire based band playing late 50s early 60s Rock ‘n’ Roll and more.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has XX (2012) XII from 9pm. Popular Rock covers band. Members free, non-members £2.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has CJ Hatt in the main bar from 8pm, plus reggae night in the basement from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has DJ Pat Unwin and guests “Beats on the Barge” playing Reggae, Soul, Hip hop and more from 8pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has a Frankie Valli Tribute Show and Reggae/Ska Show from 8:30pm . Plus Caribbean street food by Irie Man from 5pm. The Ostrich Inn has Candy Twist from 9.30pm

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Resident DJ MrNash presents Thank Funk It’s Friday from 9pm -2am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after. SATURDAY 8th:

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Jenna G drag queen in the main bar from 8pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Socks On Records East Angrier from 3pm to 11pm.

The Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Spangler's CMC, whose guest is the talented Chris Johno Johnson (pictured). Everyone welcome, all kinds of dancing, music from 8pm, entry £6 on the door.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Dependant Variables from 9pm.

The Burghley, Burghley Road, has The Gangsters from 9pm .

Brewery Tap has Resident DJ Rick Allen presents Saturday Night Groove from 9pm – 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has Highway Star playing 70s Rock at its finest from 10pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Julie Bunn.

March United Services Club has Andrew James (The Easy Lover - A Tribute to Phil Collins). Doors open 7:30pm. Tickets £8 members, £10 non-members.

SUNDAY 9th: The Ostrich Inn has River City Hustle from 5.30pm . Charters has Midnight Hoboes duo will be bringing their signature acoustic sound and performing classics from 3pm. TUESDAY 11th:

The Blue Bell, Werrington, has Open Mic Night.

Brewery Tap has Tuesday pub quiz in the function room from 8pm - £1 entry, teams of six max and winning team gets prize from the bar and cash jackpot.

•Email your free gig listings to [email protected]