What's on in Peterborough - including Ostrich Rocks, a winter beer festival and Bijou's Big Weekend

A packed weekend of events in the city’s pubs, clubs and bars to enjoy – starting tonight

OSTRICH ROCKS

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, on Sunday December 1:

A showcase of brilliant local independent bands, loosely wrapped around a Rock classification, though this year with a combined Alternative and Country leaning flavour.

Laketown will be at Ostrich Rocks (7pm) and Sunday

Oakham based five-piece band Laketown (pictured, onstage at 7pm) have been making significant waves across the UK, recent acclaim including through BBC Introducing and as nominees at this year’s British Country Music Awards within both the Group and Entertainer categories.

Gen X Alt Rock band The Hangland, who hail from Peterborough and draw influence from amongst others Sonic Youth, Codeine and Radiohead, will be playing from 5pm.

Sandwiched between at 6pm are renowned local rock talents Jimmy and Dan from CUSH will be playing a stripped back interval set.

THURSDAY: The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Palmy Ukulele Band Rehearsal from 8pm.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Quiz Night from 8pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Thursday vibes with DJ Amy from 8.30pm – 11.30pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm .

FRIDAY 29th:

Peterborough Lions RFC, Bretton, kicks-off a two-day Winter Beer Festival with plenty of local ales and ciders plus music from 7pm with Lee Clingan. The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Dependant Variables from 9pm. Peterborough band, playing Rock and Pop covers.

Charters, Town Bridge, has Vinyl night with DJ Derek Gibson from 8pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has a George Michael tribute show from Pete Valentine....plus Greek street food by Ligo Greek.

The Ostrich Inn has Voodoo Haze from 9.30pm.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The Tourettes from 9pm. Bijou, Bridge Street, kicks off The Bijou Big Weekend (see Saturday) with karaoke from 8pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has The Midnight City Band from 10pm followed by DJ. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has One Eyed Cats.

SATURDAY 30th:

Peterborough Lions RFC, Bretton, has day two of its Winter Beer Festival with plenty of local ales and ciders plus music from the Fen Shanty Folk from 5pm and Blackout from 7pm.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has the Big Weekend continuing with Diff Vibes Brunch in the Basement; Tommy Philpot Live at 8pm; and at 10pm Arctic Roll – an Arctic Monkeys tribute band

The Ostrich Inn has The Mighty & The High from 9.30pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has Ska and Reggae from The Gangsters plus Caribbean street food by Embe2go.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Last Minute Brigade.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Squadron from 9pm. Exciting new 5-piece Peterborough covers band playing Rock, Pop, Rock n Roll and Ska and 2 Tone chart hits

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has The Pfunkadactyls from 9pm. Popular and exciting upbeat 9-piece covers band playing the very best of Motown, Disco, Soul and Pop chart hits through the decades. Members free, non-members £2.

March United Services Club has The Karen Carpenter Story (A tribute to Karen Carpenter). Tickets £8 Members, £10 non-members.

The Burghley Club has Miscellaneous from 9pm

Brewery Tap has Resident DJ MrNash presents the get down from 9.30pm – 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has Halo from 10pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Noel Gee.

SUNDAY, December 1st: The Ostrich Inn has Ostrich Rocks from 5pm.

The Cock inn, Werrington, has karaoke from 4pm-7pm.

Brewery Tap has Open mic night from 6pm – 11pm

Charters has Jazz Underground 12-3pm , followed by CJ Hatt from 3pm – 6pm.

WEDNESDAY 4th:

The Ostrich Inn has Ostrich Egg Heads Pub Quiz from 7.30pm.