What's on: ​CJ Hatt and Toxic Blondes lead Bijou second birthday celebrations

Second birthday celebrations at Bijou cocktail bar in Bridge Street, Peterborough city centre.

​The venue is celebrating its second birthday with a weekend of spectacular live performances and the launch of an unique brunch experience.

On Friday, there’s a live performance by CJ Hatt from 8pm, while the fun continues on Saturday with Bijou favourite Tommy Philpot, at 8pm.

Bijou is launching its new “Ultimate Bottomless Brunch" – two hours of unlimited cocktails, bottled beer, cider, Prosecco, and spirits, complemented by a selection of dishes from their food menu.

THURSDAY 13th:

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm. Teams of six max, free entry and winning team gets £30 bar tab.FRIDAY 14th:The Ostrich Inn has Highway Star from 9.30pm.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Tommy Philpot from 9pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has DJ Nick T will be playing hip hop, house, DnB and customer requests from 9pm-2am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Reckless from 9pm. Popular 5-piece female fronted Rock and Pop covers band.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has CJ Hatt from 8pmYard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Main Event.SATURDAY 15th:Bijou, Bridge Street, has Tommy Philpot from 8pm

The Ostrich Inn has The 707 from 9.30pm.Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has live band (tbc) .The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Nuggets from 9pm. Top Peterborough 60s tribute band.Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Get Ready from 9pm .

The Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Paula Burrows. Doors open 7pm, £4 members, £6 guests.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has Freudian Slippers from 9pm. Popular 4-piece covers band. Members free, non members £2.

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with resident DJ Rick Allen from 9pm-3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.Charters has Beats on the barge with DJ Pat Unwin & guests from 2pm – 10pm.Peterborough Conservative Club has Nick Dadd.SUNDAY 16th:

The Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Tea Dance with organist Gary Cole from 2pm-5pm. All welcome, pay on the door.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Caustic Lights from 2pm. Popular Peterborough party band. The Ostrich Inn has Soulful Strut from 2pm.

Charters has Groove Cartell from 3pm – 6pm. DJ Lez Wheeler from 6pm-8pm and England v Serbia (Euro 24) kick off at 8pm, showing live inside and outside.

The Peacock, London Road, has Euro 24 on a big screen outside with lots of family fun from 4pm.

Marigold Tavern, Eye Green, has Euro 24 on a big screen outside.Brewery Tap has Euro’24: England v Serbia showing live kick off 8pm on a large screen.