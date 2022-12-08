The Awakening

The Awakening

The first instalment of the RAVEYARD revolution, bringing you internationally recognised DJs as well as some of the best local talent to the city. Expect high tempo house, trance and techno…. and a great vibe and atmosphere. The line-up includes Anna Key, Leigh Day, Savage DJ, Afrozack and Jaw Patrol. Doors open (upstairs suite at the Burghley Club) at 7.30pm. Tickets available now at http://skiddle.com/e/36174280;

THURSDAY:The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Black Dog Murphy from 8.30pm;

Charters, Town Bridge, has its General Knowledge Quiz;

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Pure Disco with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm;

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Quiz Night, from 8pm;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Upon This Rock from 7.30pm;FRIDAY:

Bijou has Smooth – classic r&b and soul vibes with DJ Levan Lewis from 9pm;Charters has Viral peach from 10pm; The Ostrich Inn has The Expletives from 9.30pm;Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has DB5, free entry;Brewery Tap has Thank Funk It’s Friday from 9pm ;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Last Minute Brigade, from 9.15pm;

The Crown has The Smarties from 9pm;SATURDAY:

Bedford Hall, Thorney, has tribute band Very Beautiful South with DJ support from Southside Supernova spinning tunes from 80s, 90s & 00s! Doors: 7.00pm, Band: 8.30pm. Licensed Bar until midnight! Tickets £12 from: WeGotTickets.com/VBS or 07801 024791;

Burghley Club has The Gangsters (downstairs, free entry) and The Awakening music event (ticketed) in the function suite upstairs.The Ostrich Inn has Velocity from 9.30pm;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Dead Horse;Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen from 9pmCharters has its Christmas Market in the beer garden plus music from Meg McPartlin from 3-6pm followed by Eddie Nash “Funk & Stuff” from 9pm till 1am;

Spangler’s Country Music Club, Indoor Bowls Centre, Burton Street, has Spangler’s Christmas Party with duo Spread Your Wings. It is £5.50 on the door, bring your own nibbles. More info Jennifer 01733 688324Peterborough Conservative Club has Mark Steel. Members free, guests £3;Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has The Gangsters (Inside) from 8.30pm - 11pm – free entry;

The Crown has Cosmic Rodney from 9pm;SUNDAY:The Ostrich Inn has Head In The Sand Folk Session from 1pm;Charters has its Christmas Market in the beer garden plus music from Pembroke Tenneson from 3-6pm followed by Sports Quiz from 6.30pm;

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has True British Mayhem from 2pm;

Bijou has Open Mic Night from 7pm;

TUESDAY:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has Tuesgays from 9pm;

Brewery Tap has Pub Quiz Night from 8pm;WEDNESDAY:

