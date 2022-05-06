Walk Right Back

There are the stars of Strictly Come Dancing – Oti Mabuse and Anton Du Beke with their own shows, musical tributes to some of the all-time greats and plenty of top notch comedy to look forward to

SOME GUYS HAVE ALL THE LUCK

May 8

Big Girls Don't Cry

Over 50 years since the release of Rod’s first album, Some Guys Have All The Luck – The Rod Stewart Story is back with a new show, bringing to the stage a fantastic live concert celebration of one of rock music’s greatest icons.

Frontman Paul Metcalfe is incredible as Rod and captures all the excitement, energy and charisma of the legendary performer including the infamous moves, showmanship and sense of fun that have made Rod one of the most successful artistes of all time.

SANDI TOKSVIG LIVE! NEXT SLIDE PLEASE…

May 9

Anton Du Beke

Following the sell-out 2019 tour of National Trevor, the comedian, broadcaster, writer, campaigner and all-round good egg, returns to more than 35 UK theatres with her new show, Next Slide Please …

In an evening of warmth, love and laughter, Sandi will explore reasons to be cheerful after many long months of coronacoaster gloom.

Expect fascinatingly funny facts, silly jokes and a quick-fire Q&A. (Don’t expect handstands, ministerial behaviour or impressions of Chris Whitty)

DREAMBOATS AND PETTICOATS – FEATURING MARTY WILDE

Oti Mabuse

May 10

1950s heartthrob Marty Wilde is on the road again in Dreamboats and Petticoats – Music that Lives Forever, and is joined by Eden Kane, Mark Wynter and special guest Nancy Ann Lee, along with his long-serving band, The Wildcats.

Performing their own hits and collaborating live on stage, Marty and Eden, and Mark, the original teen idols, show us how rock n’ roll with its fusion of sound and rhythm shaped the style of music that we listened to then and still do today.

LES MUSICALS

Kate Rusby

May 11

Jonathan Ansell (G4 frontman) and Jai McDowall (Winner of Britain’s Got Talent) have joined forces to create a dramatic and spine-tingling concert. Immerse yourself into the world of musical theatre with classics from Les Miserables, Phantom Of The Opera, Wicked, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Greatest Showman, Miss Saigon, Chess, We Will Rock You and many more…

KATE RUSBY

May 12

Kate Rusby, often hailed as the ‘First Lady of Folk’, is celebrating an amazing 30 years as a professional musician with the release of a new album 30: Happy Returns (Pure Records) this week and a 21-date tour.

Her impressive career has seen Kate release 19 widely praised albums and net a Mercury Music Prize.

AN AUDIENCE WITH ANTON DU BEKE

May 14

Join the King of Ballroom and Strictly Come Dancing legend for an intimate evening of conversation, laughter, song and dance alongside a powerhouse band, guest vocalist and dancer.

OTI MABUSE: I AM HERE

May 17

Prepare for a night of electrifying choreography as Oti is joined by some of the world’s greatest dancers and the West End’s finest singers and musicians.

This is a whirlwind celebration of the influences and inspirations that took the Strictly Come Dancing favourite on a journey from growing up in South Africa to following her dream.

From mesmerising Jives and pumping Sambas to South Africa’s exhilarating Kwaito, this is an explosive night of dance and music that will set your heart racing.

PSYCHIC SALLY

May 18

Sally Morgan, the nation’s favourite psychic, has been wowing audiences young and old across the country for more than a decade.

Sally’s show will have you on the edge of your seat as she brings mediumship into the 21st century.

WALK RIGHT BACK

May 19

From the Producers of That’ll be the Day, the show tells the story of the most successful duo of all time – The Everly Brothers.

Featuring hits such as Bye Bye Love, All I Have To Do Is Dream and Cathy’s Clown, this unique concert-based musical entwines the wonderful, sad yet glorious story of The Everly Brothers around those trademark harmonies from heaven.

KATHERINE RYAN: MISSUS

May 20

Creator and Star of Netflix smash hit The Duchess (along with two global Netflix comedy specials: In Trouble and Glitter Room) comedian and TV’s Katherine Ryan makes a hugely welcome return to the stage with her new live show, Missus.

Having previously denounced partnership, Katherine has since married her first love, accidentally. A lot has changed for everyone and we can look forward to hearing her hilarious new perspectives on life, love, and what it means to be Missus.

STEWART LEE: SNOWFLAKE/TORNADO

May 21

Double-bill of two 60-minute sets, back-to-back.

The first half, Snowflake, will look at how the Covid-Brexit era has impacted on the culture war declared on lovely woke snowflakes by horrible people. The second half, Tornado, questions Stew’s position in the comedy marketplace.

TALKSPORT LIVE – Alan Brazil and Ray Parlour

May 26

Alan Brazil and Ray Parlour are the most lethal strike force on British radio – and now you can see them live on stage together.

Both have lived life to the full both in their playing days and subsequently on and after their talkSPORT radio show! Hear from both legends as they recount tales from the dressing room, from the studio, from their playing days, travels on international duty… and of course Cheltenham!

80s LIVE

May 28

Travel back in time to one of the most iconic eras of music for an exciting night out – put your hands together and get into the groove as the live band ‘Electric Dreams’ perform over two dozen chart topping anthems from artists including Duran Duran, Dexy’s Midnight Runners, Culture Club, Kim Wilde, Rick Astley, The Human League, A-Ha, Tears for Fears, Wham and more.

BIG GIRLS DON’T CRY

May 29

Celebrating the iconic sounds of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons. This non-stop hit machine, is authentically recreated by a phenomenal cast and live band, transporting you back in time to 1963 and beyond for a magical evening enjoying all your favourites.

During the sixties and seventies number one hits Sherry, December 1963 (Oh What a Night), Walk Like a Man, Rag Doll and Big Girls Don’t Cry helped propel the Four Seasons and Frankie Valli to super stardom.

It showcases Frankie’s incredible falsetto, and features his solo hits like Grease, Let’s Hang On, Working My Way Back to You, Beggin’, I’ve Got You Under My Skin and Who Loves You.

PAUL MERTON’S IMPRO CHUMS

May 30

Paul Merton, Richard Vranch, Suki Webster, Mike McShane and accompanist Kirsty Newton are back with another evening of mind-blowing improvisation.