Two new headliners added to Weekender line-up

​Bolstering the already impressive line-up for BBC Radio 1’s Charlie Tee and her Unitee party are gold-certified, UK chart-topping Drum & Bass behemoth Dimension fresh from a headline slot on the Main Stage at Tomorrowland, and the Brit-Award nominated singer/songwriter Charlotte Plank, best known for anthemic collaborations with Rudimental, Vibe Chemistry, Hybrid Minds, Skepsis and many more of Bass music’s significant players.

These additions to the event under the Nene Parkway come in response to Shy FX cancelling his appearance at Under.

There are few bigger names in DnB than Dimension. Last year saw the prolific DJ / producer sell-out groundbreaking live shows at Electric Brixton and Printworks before going on to showcase his spectacular live show at OVO Arena Wembley.

He continues to headline huge festivals around the world and is at the forefront of the Drum & Bass explosion in the USA.

Ravers should now get ready for an unforgettable weekend at Under, where over 50 acts are set to deliver an unrivalled outdoor dancing experience. From 12pm until 10pm, the Under August Weekender is poised to be one of the summer’s most sought-after clubbing events.

Secure tickets now via www.under.events, starting from just £24.95, and join a vibrant celebration of music, art, and community.

