Two huge outdoor music events in Peterborough this July

Nicky Blackmarket, pictured at Strictly Soulful in Peterborough in April

The demise of Liberation however means Summer Sounds – Beats, Bass and BBQ is now taking place at The Peacock on London Road on July 16.

The event will be an open air daytime BBQ party in the large beer garden of The Peacock, starting at 2pm and running through the whole day until 11pm.

The legendary Nicky Blackmarket will be playing a two-hour set alongside the original 360 showcase MC Fatman D.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicky’s daughter Millz will also playing a DJ set and Barrington from Warning at The Junction, Cambridge, will be there too.

Plus there will be all the usual residents and a few extra special guests. Instant, Tredda, Kloak, Sincere, Dsire & Subsinner and the vocal talents of Sparka MC, Linden D, Drax MC, Mookz and Shades Of Rhythm frontman Rayan Gee.

Then on July 30, Cloud9 Summer Fest takes over Peterborough Lions Rugby Club.