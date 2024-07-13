TV legend Tommy is back - with a Peterborough show in October

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After un-expected encouragement from singing superstar Robbie Williams, Tommy Cannon, one half of the record-breaking TV sensation Cannon & Ball, is heading out on tour, stopping off at the Key Theatre in Peterborough on October 27.

A household name responsible for some 20 million plus viewers during his peak time Saturday evening TV shows, Tommy is heading out on his first UK solo theatre tour after heartbreakingly losing his much-loved comedy partner Bobby Ball during Covid.

Tommy said: “Like thousands of people, Covid and its restrictions brought unprecedented challenges on every level.

“In the early days of Covid I was still performing regularly with Bobby who was my stage partner of 59 years in our special double act ‘Cannon & Ball’. Sadly, during Covid Bobby passed away and suddenly, I felt extremely vulnerable, desperately low and hugely depressed. My confidence had gone as I had lost my entertainment soul mate and partner of nearly six decades. I just felt lost and sad’’

Tommy Cannon holding the pic of Robbie Williams – the night that changed his mindset

Tommy said ‘’ I can’t wait to get started with my solo tour – I think that at the age of 86 it’s likely to be some kind of a record breaker when it comes to debut tours.

“I want to thank so many special friends that have helped me put the past behind me and have been encouraging me to step out again. I am so looking forward to getting back to Peterborough. Together with Bobby we had some memorable times working in the area, both when starting out and at our peak. I know that the fans are looking forward to re-living the good times we shared together around that patch”.

“This tour was inspired by meeting Robbie Williams. Robbie invited me and my family to his last tour as special guests and when we met up after his show in Manchester, he made me feel so welcome and relevant, in fact during his concert he introduced me to the 22,000 plus crowd and had everyone chanting my name. That night in front of Robbie was a real game – changer!”

Rock On Tommy will see the veteran entertainer chat through his memories of working at the very top of his profession featuring many classic clips. Tickets at www.keytheatre-peterborough.com