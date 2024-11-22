Three-day festival on Peterborough Embankment to feature The Hoosiers, Liberty X and Big Brovas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three days of entertainment is promised on Peterborough Embankment next May Bank Holiday – with indie pop band The Hoosiers today unveiled as one of the festival headline acts.

The family friendly On The Green Fest is set to take over the Embankment on May 24, 25 and 26 with live bands on stage, a children’s zone, funfair, food stalls, independent traders and more to keep visitors entertained.

Headliners The Hoosiers are best remembered for the first single "Worried About Ray" which reached number 5 on the UK Singles Chart in July 2007, whilst their debut album, The Trick to Life, reached number 1 on the UK Albums Chart months later.

Already confirmed to appear are Liberty X, the pop group formed by the five finalists of the 2001 ITV talent show Popstars who failed to make it into the winning group Hear'Say.

The Hoosiers, Liberty X and Big Brovaz are all lined up for Peterborough's On The Green Festival next year

Their 2002 debut album, Thinking It Over, also featured their biggest single "Just a Little", which gave them international success. They released their second studio album Being Somebody a year later and before disbanding in 2007 achieved 10 consecutive UK Top 20 singles.

Also confirmed on the line-up are Big Brovaz, the R&B and hip hop music group from London who released two studio albums and eight singles - including their biggest hit Nu Flo which reached the Top 3 in 2002.

Festival organisers will be announcing a host of tribute acts and some local bands too nearer the time.