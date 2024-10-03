This week in Peterborough's pubs and clubs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Look out for two nights of music at charity beer festival

​Thursday 3rd:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Embrace LGBTQ+ Night from 8pm.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Quiz Night from 8pm.

There's live music on Friday and Saturday at The Golden Pheasant, Etton, part of the Nine Bridges Charity Beer Festival

The Brewery Tap, Westgate, has a night of live stand up comedy, hosted by The Big Deal Comedy.

FRIDAY 4th: Golden Pheasant, Etton, has the start of the Nine Bridges Charity Beer Festival (also Saturday and Sunday) with live music from Lee Clingan, food, beer, 15 ales, 3 ciders available in the marquee .

Charters, Town Bridge, has River City Hustle , a three piece acoustic band from 10pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has the fabulous High Rollers from 8:30pm, plus tasty loaded chips street food from The Dirt Box, 5pm-8pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Candy Twist from 9.30pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Radius 45 from 9pm. Popular Peterborough band, playing Pop and Rock covers.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Friday Fusion with DJ T3lsy and guests in the function room plus DJ Mr Nash with Thank Funk It’s Friday. Free before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Zephyrs.

March United Services Club has Dominic Kaye’s UB40, Reggae & Ska Tribute, with late bar and disco. Doors open 7:30pm. Tickets £6 members, £8 non-members.

SATURDAY 5th:

Golden Pheasant, Etton, has the Nine Bridges Charity Beer Festival (also Sunday) with live music from Paul Lake.

The Ostrich Inn has Janus Stark and Support from 8pm. .

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The High Rollers .

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Smarties from 9pm.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Stevie Daniels & The Wranglers from 9pm .

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has Eskimo Joe from 9pm playing Light Rock covers. Members free, non-members £2.

Brewery Tap has DJ Rick Allen with Saturday Night Groove.

Charters has The Band From County Hell, an original Celtic folk rock band, from 10pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Sammi Vaughan.

SUNDAY 6th:

Golden Pheasant, Etton, has the Nine Bridges Charity Beer Festival. The Ostrich Inn has Johnny Quinn from 5pm.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Radius 45 from 2pm. Popular Peterborough band playing Pop and Rock covers.

Charters has from 12-3pm a live DJ jazz set by Malcolm James & Paul Andrews, followed by Pembroke Tenneson, an Anglo-American singer songwriter from 3pm.

COMING SOON:

AFTER-GLO X GLO GOLF

Glo Golf, Wentworth Street, October 11.

A night of epic D&B and mini golf madness! From 8pm until 2am, Glo Golf will be transformed into an electrifying music venue featuring a massive lineup of top DJs ready to bring the heat, with sets from: Mattitude, Ecliptic, Warbeats, Pete'C, Explizzit and The Strictly Soulful takeover with Instant & Tredda.