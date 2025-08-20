Things to do - including three-day food and drink market

Burghley Fine Food Market

There’s a feast of fine food, a carnival bringing a Caribbean vibe, ootdoor cinema, theatre and more to look forward to this week.

Burghley House Fine Food Market, August 23-25

Three days of artisan food and drink, with free entry, showcasing the best in local and international produce. A host of artisan stalls and street food vendors from across the region and beyond will fill Burghley's picturesque courtyards. Discover a world of tastes and flavours including Persian street food, wood fired pizzas, locally distilled gins and award winning ciders.

Also on the Monday it is Birds of Prey Day – meet eagles, owls, hawks and falcons up close.

Culture Community Carnival, Cathedral Square, August 23

The celebrations will begin with a parade at 10am, starting at Town Bridge, led by an amazing Afro-Brazilian percussion group. Following the parade, enjoy a day filled with African and Caribbean food, cultural stalls, live performances, and DJs until 6pm.

OPEN AIR CINEMA DAY, at Yaxley FC, August 24, 11am – 9pm

Two full length musical films - The Greatest Showman and Mamma Mia for some great crowd sing-along moments on a huge 4m x 6m LED screen. Plus live music courtesy of The Main Event; a speed eating challenge by international competitive food eater Max vs Food; an all day bar with large selection of alcoholic and soft drinks with superb food vendors - The Cheesy Pig, Tacos & Flipflops, Coco's Caribbean Kitchen and, of course, event organisers Higgsy's!! Tickets from /www.tickettailor.com/events/higgsyscinema

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE, New Theatre, August 21-23

Kindred Drama present the smash hit West End sensation. Jamie New is a 16-year-old who doesn’t quite fit in. Instead of pursuing a career, he dreams of becoming a drag queen. Uncertain about his future, Jamie knows one thing for sure — he’s going to be a sensation.

Robin Hood, Cathedral Cloisters, August 25 at 3pm

Come and meet Robin and his Gang as they battle against the evil Sheriff of Nottingham and steal from the rich to give to the poor. Full of memorable characters, silliness, songs and charm this production is an hour of pure escapism for all the family.

Sense and Sensibility at Cathedral Cloisters, August 25 at 7pm

2025 marks the 250th anniversary year of Jane Austen, and what better way to celebrate her life than to delve into the world of one of her finest novels. A cast of five actors and DOTS ‘renowned comedic style make this comedy of manners a production not to be missed.

IT’S A KNOCKOUT, The Bull pub, Newborough, August 24 (1pm)

A lively afternoon of oversized obstacle courses, wacky races, and feel-good fundraising. The pub’s grounds will be transformed into a vibrant competition arena where teams will battle it out in a series of challenges, raising funds for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Queensgate summer fun until August 28

Today there is Mini Museum: Romans & Archaeology; 26 August – Shaun & Lu-La Teamwork & Friendship Workshop; 27 August – Friendship Bracelet Workshop; 28 August – Mini Museum: Toys Through Time.

Sweet and Sour – The Ultimate Tribute To Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo

The Cresset, August 22

An electrifying night of pop anthems, heartbreak hits, and fierce rival vibes. Featuring a powerhouse live band and dynamic dancers.

Go Wild – Summer of Fun at Flag Fen until August 31 Let your kids (and your inner child) run free in the Games Zone, packed with summer favourites like stomp rockets, archery, kite flying, space hoppers, and table tennis. Take on a hay-bale-parkour challenge, race in a sack, or just relax with a picnic in the fresh air.