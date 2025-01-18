The story of Punk and New Wave comes to a Peterborough theatre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bringing to life iconic punk songs and legends is the riotous new show Pretty Vacant, heading to Peterborough next month – with former Coronation Street star Kevin Kennedy as the Narrator.

The New Theatre audience on February 1 will be taken on a nostalgic journey from the beginnings of punk in the 1970s, to its later movements in the 80s and 90s. This high energy, punk rock show tells the story of a music genre that changed the world for the first time ever.

Kennedy, who was in Paris Valentinos with Johnny Marr and Andy Rourke (who later formed The Smiths) brings his real-world band experience to this epic punk show. His stage career includes We Will Rock You and Rock of Ages in the West End.

You might also have seen him in Rock of Ages at New Theatre last year – and in panto at The Cresset over the years.

Kevin Kennedy stars in Pretty Vacant

He said: “I’m so excited to be joining the cast of Pretty Vacant. When punk exploded on the scene in 1977, it truly was a revolution it changed our music, our fashion and every aspect of the arts! I witnessed it all... Let’s do it again... together.”

Pretty Vacant will see Punk and New Wave hits, attitude and fashion brought to the stage by a talented cast of musicians, singers and dancers on a punk journey that will thrill audiences, from original punk fans to audiences new to the genre. It will feature hits by The Sex Pistols, The Clash, Blondie, The Damned, Ramones, Buzzcocks, The Undertones, The Police, The Jame, Siouxsie and The Banshees, The Pretenders, Joy Division, The Stranglers and more on a rollercoaster journey through Punk and New Wave!