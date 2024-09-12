The pick of this week's entertainment at Peterborough's pub and clubs

​A milestone gig for Revolver and country music at The Parkway...

THURSDAY 12th:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Breather + CUSH + The Hangland from 8pm.

The Cock inn, Werrington, has Palmy Ukulele Band rehearsal from 7:30pm.

Spangler's Country Music Club welcomes Wayne T to The Parkway Club on Saturday.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has quiz night from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – free entry, teams of six max and winning team gets £30 bar tab.

FRIDAY 13th:

The Met Lounge, Bridge Street, has four new bands making their Met Lounge debut – Hound, Kaliber 10, WNSDY At 7 and Christian Smith. Doors open 7.30pm and advance tickets are £8.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Revolver from 9pm. 500th gig from popular energetic party band playing Rock, Pop and Indie covers.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has live music from True '90s, performing your favourite classic 90s hits, from 8:30pm.

The Ostrich Inn has The Kurmujun from 9.30pm.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Jess Orestano.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has DJ Nick T presents Throwback from 9pm – 2am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Main Event

SATURDAY 14th:

Bijou, Bridge Street, has

The Ostrich Inn has Tribal Misfits from 9.30pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has Another Girl Another Planet, performing the best in new wave, ska, rock, pop & punk from 8:30pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has High Point Players.

The Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has the first visit of the very talented Wayne T (pictured) at Spangler's Country Music Club. Doors open at 7pm, music at 8pm, £6 on the door.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has True 90s from 9pm. Peterborough’s Premier 90s tribute band.

Brewery Tap has Resident DJ Rick Allen presents Saturday Night Groove from 9pm – 3am. Top tunes from 70s to now! Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has Skip Intro from 9pm playing Pop, Rock, Soul, Punk, New Wave. Members free, non-members £2.

Charters has DJ Otis Roberts from 1pm – late – soulful session.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Pagan .

March United Services Club has The Buddy Holly Experience (with late bar and disco). Doors open 7:30pm. Tickets £8 for members, £10 for non-members.

SUNDAY 15th:

The Ostrich Inn has Soulful Strut DJ session from 2pm - 7pm.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Kick Back from 2pm. Popular four-piece covers band playing Rock and Pop covers.

Charters has Mark Stevens from 3pm – 6pm.

TUESDAY 17th

Brewery Tap has Pub quiz from 8pm in the function room - £1 entry, teams of six max and winning team gets prize from the bar and cash jackpot. WEDNESDAY 18th:

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has quiz night from 8pm, plus pulled meat street food by Get Wrapped Kitchen served 5-8pm.