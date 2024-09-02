The boys are back - for Peterborough's 19th Phil Lynott tribute show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fans will be remembering and celebrating the man – Phil Lynott – and the music of one of Ireland’s greatest ever rockers again in Peterborough this Saturday.

Dedication 19 – which started off as a one-off tribute in 2003 – returns to The Parkway Club, in Maskew Avenue, with a great line up of music through to midnight

The 19th show has so much significance with Nineteen being the Thin Lizzy frontman’s last solo single r before his untimely death in 1986.

This year’s headliners will be Peterborough’s only Thin Lizzy Tribute Band Lizzy On The Loose, who have been the backbone of many of the past 18 Dedication shows, and promise something really special themed around the Live and Dangerous album from 1978.

Special guests this year will be popular 5five-piece female fronted Peterborough band The Reckless, who will be playing plenty of classic Rock and Pop covers, featuring the return of top local musician Charlene Jacob on lead vocals and incredible lead guitarist Simon ‘Chaddie’ Chadwick.

‘Black Rose’ (Society) from Northampton return again, with a full 60 minute set of chart and album tracks.

Opening the show with a 60 minute set, is new Lincolnshire band Penguinz.

All proceeds from the show will go again this year to the NHS. Tickets (£10) are available from Terry Naraine on 07796 250071, [email protected] or from The Parkway or on the door.