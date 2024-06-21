Summer nights of film and theatre outdoors at Ferry Meadows

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hollywood blockbusters and theatre classics have been lined up for visitors to Peterborough’s Ferry Meadows this summer.

​Summer Nights is a programme of open-air cinema and theatre across three weekends in July (5th, 6th and 7th) and August (15th, 16th, 17th and 18th then 23rd, 24th and 25th).

Films including family-favourites Back to the Future and Barbie, musical showstoppers The Greatest Showman and Beauty and the Beast, timeless classics Pretty Woman and The Lost Boys, Bollywood action thriller Pathaan (Hindi audio with English subtitles) and more recent blockbusters Top Gun Maverick and Meg 2, offers something for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spread your blankets out on the grass in front of the big screen and enjoy the films, which will be shown at 5pm and 7.30pm

Outdoor cinema and theatre is coming to Ferry Meadows

In addition, on August 17, Gateway Film Festival will bring the much-loved animated movie Tangled, plus The Talking Heads concert movie Stop Making Sense.

Away from the big screen, enjoy the timeless charm of two classic literary productions, brought to life with period costumes and musical scores, as the Chapterhouse Theatre Company take to the stage of the open- air theatre at Ferry Meadows.

The talented cast will present the love story of Pride and Prejudice on August 15, followed by the heartfelt tale of Little Women on August 18.