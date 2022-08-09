SIX - the latest big musical heading to Peterborough

SIX by Marlow and Moss, is coming to Peterborough New Theatre in 2023.

The winner of the 2022 Tony Award for ‘Best Original Score’, the 2022 Whatsonstage Award for ‘Best West End Show’ and a Gold-Disk winning album, this sell-out Tudor take-off becomes the latest box office hit show to head to the city.

Already this year New Theatre has seen Rocky Horror, Footloose, Blood Brothers and We Will Rock You take to the stage – with the likes of Beautiful, The Commitments and Rock of Ages also scheduled..

From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take to the mic to tell their tales, remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power.

These Queens may have green sleeves but their lipstick is rebellious red.

Tickets go on sale today (12 noon) with performances June 6-11, 2023.