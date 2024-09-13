Sisters' magical concert of songs from West End musicals and film soundtracks
The evening – October 26 – will be a journey through musicals and films including Phantom of the Opera, Narnia, Lion King, Prince of Egypt and many more favourites in the beautifully illuminated St John’s.
Classical Reflection duo Naomi and Hannah are returning to the city after their sell out 2023 concert at Peterborough Cathedral.
This year they will be joined again by award-winning multi media-film composer Anthony White. Anthony has worked with various directors and filmmakers, including the world renowned Philharmonia Orchestra, has recorded at the famous Abbey Road Studios and his latest composition received multiple awards and won the Prague Film Festival.
Naomi and Hannah will also be joined this year by the immensely talented City of Cambridge Brass Band. The band have been wowing audiences around the UK since their inception at the beginning of the last century. Classical Reflection, who’s album Echo reached number 3 in the Classical Charts, have had an amazing year performing at some iconic venues including returning to The Royal Albert Hall, The O2 Arena and the NEC Birmingham. They also performed again at the beautiful St Paul’s Cathedral with Sheku Kanneh Mason and TV doctor Dr Amir Kahn. Naomi and Hannah are looking forward to returning to their home town and welcoming you all there. Tickets are £19 from www.ticketsource.co.uk/classical-reflection