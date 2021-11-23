Simply Red to play Peterborough Embankment gig

Simply Red are set for a gig in Peterborough

Frontman Mick Hucknall will be bringing his unique brand of UK soul and pop to the city on June 11, and performing the band’s catalogue of unforgettable hits, including ‘Something Got Me Started’, ‘Stars’, ‘Fairground’ and the US #1 hits, ‘Holding Back The Years’, and ‘If You Don’t Know Me By Now’, to an audience of thousands.

Hucknall formed Simply Red in 1985 in Manchester and enjoyed immediate success with first single ‘Money’s Too Tight To Mention’ and the BRIT Award-nominated album ‘Picture Book’ (the first of 13 nominations, and 3 BRIT Award wins). This was followed by a decade of superstardom and global hits. Simply Red were nominated for 3 prestigious Grammy Awards and continue to consistently sell out tours across the globe.

Talking about the live shows lined up for summer and announced today, Hucknall said: “I’ve spent most of my life going out and singing for people, and it has felt strange not to have that for such a long time. It’s wonderfully inspiriting that people can go and see bands again now, and I can’t wait to get back on stage.”

Their live show is renowned for its high quality with Hucknall long-established as one of the great vocalists of contemporary music. His raw honey and whiskey tone, and ability to shift from tender sensuality to full on roaring power in a heartbeat, is guaranteed to bring the biggest of crowds together to create an unmissable atmosphere.

Music fans will be in for a real treat as Lisa Stansfield will also be performing.