See Guenther Steiner 'Unfiltered' on a Peterborough stage

​Fasten your seatbelts as former Haas F1 team principal and Netflix Drive to Survive star Guenther Steiner brings his Unfiltered Live show to Peterborough’s New Theatre on July 12.

Guenther is one of Formula 1’s most captivating figures, known for his bold leadership, no- holds-barred honesty, and quick wit. Unfiltered will immerse fans deeper than ever into the world of Formula 1, featuring exclusive, access-all-areas insights as Guenther shares the twists and turns of his incredible career, bringing fans into the heart of the pit lanes, circuits and characters.

We caught up with him ahead of his theatre tour.

HOW DID YOU COME TO WORK IN F1?

I grew up in Merano, in the north of Italy, in the mountains – and there was no motorsport there. But despite that, I always loved racing cars, they were my passion as a kid. Every year, I always asked my father, to go to the one race in the region, which was about 40k from home and we went.

After I had completed National Service, and was studying engineering, I saw a job in a racing magazine advertising for a Belgian rally team – I got that job, moved to Belgium and it all went from there.

I was in rallying for about 15 years – quite a long time, when one day, I got a call from Niki Lauda, who was my childhood hero. His office called me and asked me to speak to him, and he offered me a job with Jaguar. I didn’t have plans to move to F1, but how do you say no!

WHAT WAS IT LIKE BEING SUCH A KEY CHARACTER IN DRIVE TO SURVIVE – AND WHAT’S BEEN THE IMPACT OF THE SHOW?

Drive To Survive has been amazing for F1! The growth of F1 that we’ve seen in recent years wouldn’t have been possible without the show.

It’s brought a huge new audience to the sport – in particular young people, which is what every sport is aiming for, and female interest has increased too. F1 was very much a middle-aged white man’s place for viewers. The show has opened the sport to a lot more people and now everyone is watching – there’s no single demographic dominating.

For me though… I don’t like to watch myself or hear myself, I never have. It’s cringe!

HOW DID YOU MAKE THE MOVE FROM F1 TO TOURING – AND WHAT CAN PEOPLE EXPECT FROM UNFILTERED LIVE?

I did a couple of small events in Australia, which went really well and it went from there to become a tour, which was An Evening With…, and we did 25 shows across the UK in autumn 2024, which were almost all sold out venues.

My career goes back nearly 40 years, so there are a lot of stories to share about how I got to where I am – how I got into motorsport, setting up Haas F1 and what I am looking forward to now and in the future.

I hope the show gives people a different perspective of how the world of motorsport and F1 works – and that it’s an interesting evening learning about the sport and about me. But it’s not a data presentation, and is really fun! And the last 15 minutes will be a question and answer session again. I really enjoyed that last time.

For tickets go to www.fane.co.uk