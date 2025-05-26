Review: Strictly's Kai is a real entertainer

Kai Widdrington Evolution was at New Theatre last Saturday

Who knew that two hours in the company of Strictly Come Dancing pro Kai Widdrington would be such fun?

I have seen him often enough on the TV to know the dancing in his debut touring show Evolution, at Peterborough New Theatre on Saturday, would be good and the upbeat opening Bruno Mars medley set the bar high.

But the show – complete with an incredible dance company – was so much more than that.

Given its title, the show was about Kai's journey - and his the chit-chat between dances was his opportunity to share a few stories and let the audience meet the real Kai. Not just the suited and booted dancer on the tele, but an entertainer with real personality.

He has charisma, a great stage presence and cracking sense of humour - I certainly wasn't expecting hilarious impressions of some Strictly co-stars!

And a keepy-uppy competition in a Southampton kit - his dad played for the Saints in the Premier League - was definitely left field.

Plus the irony of making the final of Britain’s Got Talent in 2012 as a World Champion – and losing out to a dancing dog!

The audience – including me and my 10-year-old Strictly super fan daughter Sasha – lapped it up.

Then were were his inspirations - Jim Carrey being one led to a stunning routine inspired by The Mask, with Kai in the iconic bright yellow suit..

Gene Kelly's Singing in the Rain was in there too but what shone brightest was his love for Michael Jackson - and all the authentic moves were there with a cracking MJ medley and a Man in the Mirror routine.

If you missed Peterborough, he is still touring until the end of June - tickets at www.kai-tour.com - and he will be back on Strictly later this year.