Remember Peterborough's Gladstone Carnival in the 1980s?
Culture Community CIC is bringing the carnival back to Peterborough, creating an unforgettable experience for all in the city centre on August 23.
“With carnivals thriving in cities across the UK, it's time for Peterborough to join the movement,” says group founder Precious Graham.
"As our city’s population grows and diversity flourishes, this event will showcase rich traditions, unity, and cultural pride.
"The last carnival in Peterborough (Gladstone Carnival) was in the 80s, now it’s time for the next generation to experience it.”
The celebrations will begin with a parade at 10am from Town Bridge, led by an amazing Afro-Brazilian percussion group.
Expect vibrant costumes, energetic rhythms, and a true carnival atmosphere as the parade makes its way through Bridge Street to Cathedral Square.
Then enjoy a day filled with excitement, featuring traditional African and Caribbean food, cultural stalls, live performances, and DJs until 6pm