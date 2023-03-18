Peterborough's outdoor music event UNDER is back - and it is a weekender!

UNDER is back © Photography by Daisy Denham (www.daisydenham.co.uk)

The Parkway underpass at Nene Park is venue once again for what will be the fourth instalment of the outdoor music event starting on on Saturday, May 6 with the most decorated line-up of artists to date.

DAY 1: (12:00 – 22:00)

DANNY HOWARD

Roger Sanchez, Danny Howard, Charlie Tee and Sam Divine

The broadcaster, DJ, label head and producer lives and breathes dance music. An authority on the culture, the sound and the scene, a decade-long tenure at BBC Radio 1 has positioned him as the tastemaker of a generation.

ROGER SANCHEZ

Producer, DJ and remixer Roger is one of the most legendary names in dance music. Best known for the international hit single “Another Chance”, he has recorded and released countless megahits in his three-decade tenure at the top of the global party scene, while travelling the world as a globally renowned DJ.

SAM DIVINE

A born entertainer with a burning desire to play music to people around the world, Sam has performed at

almost every club in Ibiza including residencies at Ushuaia, Amnesia and Sankeys.

MAUR

Returning to Mixology once more is one of dance music’s hottest properties and break out acts of 2022. We welcome back Dylan May and Mixology Resident Dan Clare AKA MAUR!

Support comes from Mixology Resident DJs Tom Skinner & James Chan; Source Stamford resident Jason Veitch; Es Vedra, Zest Cambridge Resident Wigs and Jack Harrison for the first time!

DAY 2: (13:00 – 22:00)

BBC Radio 1 Drum & Bass Show’s host Charlie Tee brings her new brand ‘Unitee’ to Peterborough with a huge line-up on the Sunday.

BOU (MC HARIBO)

Manchester’s rising star and 4-time Drum & Bass Awards winner Bou is undeniably one of the UK’s stand-out D&B producer / DJs right now!

K MOTIONZ (MC IC3)

Kallum Brookes aka K Motionz is arguably the most exciting and hotly-tipped newcomer on the D&B circuit.

CHARLIE TEE (MC SAVVY B)

Charlie Tee continues to carve out her own lane representing a versatile array of sounds, both on-air and in her DJ sets.

MOZEY

Michael Hitches made his mark with his track Ladykillaz -a modern-day DnB classic. He followed this up with a release schedule that reads like a bucket list of the most revered, modern Drum and Bass labels: He is now a resident DJ on one of dance music’s leading independent radio stations Rinse FM.

AMA

AMA has been consistently turning heads in the scene with live streams for Heavy Sonics, Ram

Records and Shogun Audio, combined with guest mixes for House of Hi-Fi, Hospital Records’ Degs

Cast and Rinse FM

STRICTLY SOULFUL

A the frontline of the DnB scene in Peterborough since 2005, representing Strictly at Under we have DJs Instant, Tredda & Kloak and MCs Sparka, Linden D & Drax. They bring high-octane sounds and great vibes to every party.

SIN CENTRAL

Established in 2021 and the number-one outfit in Peterborough to deliver that Jump up sound. Representing Sin Central is Subsinner, Dsire & Gboid. Joining them are fan-favourite resident MCs, Mookz, TJAY & MCBC.

​For tickets go towww.under.events