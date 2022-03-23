Peterborough Fake Festival: When and where to go, who to see and how to get tickets

Entertainment will come from six ‘fake bands’ – professional touring-grade tribute bands that put on a superb performance.

They look, sound and move like the real rock-stars – you have to see them to believe it!

It all takes place in a giant marquee on The Embankment on Saturday, May 21 - and here is what to expect.

Doors open at 11.45am - and first on stage at 12.45pm is The Police Force - a tribute to 70s and 80s chart-toppers The Police.

They are followed by Green Date (Green Day) at 2.30pm; Duran (Duran Duran) at 4.15pm; Enjoy The Silence (Depeche Mode) at 6pm; Kazabian (Kasabian) at 7.45pm; and closing is Flash (Queen) at 9.45pm.

A spokesperson said: “We work hard to ensure our festivals are safe, secure, accessible and friendly - with an environment that caters for all ages. Our giant marquee ensures a warm, lively, inside atmosphere, so you can really enjoy the music.

“ So round up your group or family members and make it a fun packed music day out.”

Tickets at https://www.fakefestivals.co.uk/events

1. Peterborough Fake Festival Flash - tribute to Queen Photo Sales

2. Peterborough Fake Festival The Police Force - a tribute to The Police. Photo: RodWettonPhotography Photo Sales

3. Peterborough Fake Festival Kazabian - tribute to Kasabian Photo Sales

4. Peterborough Fake Festival Duran - a tribute to Duran Duran. Photo: RodWettonPhotography Photo Sales