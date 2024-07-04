See Crosskey Clog on Folk Dance Night

Music will invade the pubs, restaurants, cafes and courtyards of Oundle as more than 40 acts liven up the normally sleepy market town as part of the Oundle Fringe Festival which gets under way today.

Between now and July 13, tribute bands, bluegrass, heavy metal, R & B, ukulele strummers, a flute ensemble, classical guitarists, singing groups, a full orchestra plus folk musicians and dancers will all perform – and almost all events are free!

JULY 4

Drama on Tap

PennyLess will be appearing at Dexters on July 10

The Ship Inn, 8:00 pm

Drama on Tap is back for another one-off special of open mic drama and comedy fun.

Magnetic Pool and Jake Cunnington

The George 8:00pm

Magnetic Pool is a UK/US band based out of Oundle and Cambridge playing original music. Magnetic Pool’s music is inspired by 1960’s British psychedelia, rock and pop and …

FRIDAY JULY 5Oundle Fringe Festival Treasure Trail until July 7.Start your Festival with a fun brain-teaser about the historic market town: the Oundle Treasure Trail reveals the town’s unique character and secrets.JP and The HatThe Greedy Piglet 1:00 pmJP and the Hat are a local duo who cover a wide range of songs from the 60s to present day.Stamford Shoestring TheatreThe Talbot Hotel 6:45 pmStamford Shoestring Theatre presents Jane Austen’s Life Hacks.It is a truth universally acknowledged that Jane Austen knows a thing or two about family matters.So, who better to guide us in dealing with today’s relationship challenges than Jane, assisted by some of her most ‘difficult’ characters?TroubadourDexters, 8pmTroubadour are an experienced 5-piece band playing funky Motown and rock covers with a female lead singer.

The KobrasThe Montagu Arms, Barnwell 8:00 pmThe Kobras – celebrating the influences and birth of British Rhythm and Blues from the Yardbirds to the Stones, Canned Heat to Dr. Feelgood and Cream to Muddy Waters.

SATURDAY JULY 6Oundle Fringe Festival Art Exhibition at The Yarrow Gallery until July 13Featuring unique and exciting works in a variety of styles and media, the exhibition includes monoprints, metal work, ceramics, fine bead jewellery, glassware and stone sculptures.

CarterDolbyCoffee Tavern 1:00 pmCarterDolby are a local folk duo formed in late 2015 showcasing the talents of singer/songwriter and guitarist Matt Carter and folk singer Lottie Dolby.

The Next Generation – The VioletsThe Ship Inn 2:00-5:00 pmThe Violets are a young, female three piece harmonic acoustic band from Stamford and Peterborough.The Next Generation – InertiaThe Ship Inn, West St., Oundle 2:00-5:00 pmInertia is a band of 16-year olds formed in Peterborough over a year ago.BandXThe Montagu Arms, Barnwell 7:30 pmCool Fender blues guitar, bass and drums from Oundle-based band.

Broken HeroesThe Ship Inn 8:00 pmLocal band Broken Heroes will be covering a great set list including songs by Bryan Adams, Chris Isaak, Travelling Wilburys, Bad Company, Free, T Rex, The Kinks and Oasis. ……SUNDAY JULY 7The Down County BoysMarket Place 12:00 and Dexters at 2pmFirst formed in 1964, the fabulous Down County Boys are the UK’s longest established Bluegrass Band.Rusty Players OrchestraSt. Peter’s Church 4:00pmWith over fifty members the full orchestra is a sight to behold and will sound simply wonderful in St. Peter’s Church. This event is free, with no tickets required.Folk Music SessionThe Ship Inn 6:00 pmFolk music from around the British Isles and across the pond. Bring an instrument or just come and listen.

DisarrayThe George 6:30 pmRock, pop and indie songs from the 60s to the present day

MONDAY JULY 8Chris SandersThe Hub at Fletton House (lower floor), Glapthorn Rd., 12:00 pmA collection of traditional folk songs, telling of past events from the land and sea. Some historical, some humorous and the odd up-to-date one, too.Nick PennyThe Hub at Fletton House (upper floor), Glapthorn Rd., 1:00 pmNick Penny is a well known, respected and successful local author, performing artist and very talented and creative musician.

Fringe Quiz NightThe Ship Inn 6:45pm start.Enjoy the ever popular, light-hearted and slightly challenging Fringe Quiz! Great prizes and raffle!Teams up to a maximum of 6 people. TWansford UkuleleThe Talbot Hotel 8:30 pmThey are led by Lin Griffiths and play an eclectic mix of music.

TUESDAY JULY 9Caley BrownGreedly Piglet 1:00 pmHilary Caley & Geoff Brown mix acoustic bass and guitar or mandolin with vocal harmonies to give thoughtful interpretations of traditional songs.Steve BeanOundle Library,1:00 pmSteve Bean is a classical guitarist with over 25 years of performing experience, his playing style is predominantly classical with a flamenco influence.Folk Dance NightThe Talbot Hotel 7:00 pmFive String Thing lead an entertaining evening of folk music and dance teams with Peterborough Morris and Crosskey Clog..Ice-9ineThe George 8:00 pmNamed after the Kurt Vonnegut book Cat’s Cradle, the 5-piece band plays original compositions drawing from a wide range of influences and genres to produce a unique ‘hybrid rock’ style.CellotapesThe Talbot Hotel, 9pmA four piece multi-instrumental Americana band with tight harmonies and a shed load of foot-tapping ear worm original songs.WEDNESDAY JULY 10Mick SmithCoffee Tavern 12:30 pmMusic on guitar and mandolin from a member of bluegrass band Phantom Horse.

Regency Tea DanceVictoria Hall 2:00-4:00 pmLearn the dances of the Jane Austen period with dancers from Rutland Renaissance.

PennyLessDexters 7:00 pmRoots folk music, blues and jazz from the wonderfully talented duo Penny Stevens on violin and Les Woods on guitar.

Evening Guitar ConcertWhitwell Room, The Talbot Hotel 8:00 pmFeaturing three excellent guitarists sharing the programme – Steve Bean, Paul Mansell and Tomas Jimenez.THURSDAY JULY 11DanssellaMarket Place 12:00 midday and Yarrow Gallery at 2pmPeriod music on period instruments in period costume.

Steve BeanThe Talbot Hotel 1:00 pmSteve Bean is a classical guitarist with over 25 years of performing experience.Rusty StringsThe Talbot Hotel 7:00 pmClassical favourites from the String section of the Rusty Players of Oundle..

Dan HughesOnkar, 8:00 pmDan Hughes is a hugely respected musician and very talented singer with a great range of songs.

The T100’s and Kelly JaneThe Ship Inn, 8:00 pmCovering music by all your favourites, including Elvis, Chuck Berry, Eddie Cochrane, Johnny Cash.

Kettering UkuleleThe Talbot Hotel, 8:30 pmA mix of well-known dance tunes and songs, musical arrangements and vocal harmonies.

FRIDAY JULY 12Thompson and RogersThe Yarrow Gallery 12:00 pmHelen Thompson and Paul Rogers had been performing together as part of local folk band Frumenty for over nine years when they found themselves taking a new, musical direction.

Lucky Town UKThe Greedy Piglet 1:00 pmLucky Town UK are Kev Towning and Keith Luckey both of whom, way back in the early 70s, were members of Peterborough-based rock band Butch.Lounge LizardsThe George 6:30 pmAn Anglo-American high energy rock band taking inspiration from their childhood heroes such as Arctic Monkeys and The Roots.Poetry Evening with Scott Coe and Aiden SurridgeThe Talbot Hotel 6:45-7:30 pmScott Coe is a poet and artist, and was the 2022 Stamford Poet Laureate. Aiden Surridge is a Rapper .Peterborough Flute ChoirThe Talbot Hotel, 7:45 pmPeterborough Flute Choir was founded in 2018 by Charlie Kisby who, having enjoyed playing in other flute choirs around the south east of England, wanted to have one of her own!DisarrayThe Ship Inn 8:00 pmRock, pop and indie songs from the 60s to the present day.SATURDAY JULY 13Nic AuburyOundle Library, 11:30amCome and spend an entertaining hour with poet Nic Aubury who will be reading from his new book Things My Children Think I’m Wrong About as well as from earlier collections.BirchWoodKnightSalerno’s,1:00 pmOld standards, jazz and toe-tapping instrumental folk tunes from the British Isles and America.Caley BrownThe Yarrow Gallery 2:00 pmHilary Caley & Geoff Brown mix acoustic bass and guitar or mandolin with vocal harmonies.