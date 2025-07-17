Open Air Cinema - with two films, live music, food and drink

Peterborough’s award-winning burger company Higgsy’s is putting on an open air cinema event… only better.

Adam and Amber, who run the business selling “Cambridgeshire’s best burgers” from a layby on the A15 at Norman Cross, are behind the fun day which will include entertainment from a live band, food and drink, kids’ fun events – and two films, The Greatest Showman and Mamma Mia.

"We don’t do normal, as our hundreds and hundreds of customers know,” the couple joked, “so this is going to be like an open air cinema… just better!”

It will all take place at APG Park, home of Yaxley FC, on August 24, from 12pm through until 8.30pm.

An excited Adam added that thanks their “fantastic local sponsors” – Millfield Auto Parts, Dynamic Consultancy Solutions, Britannia Fire and Security Ltd, and Waterhouse Manor Care Home – the day will include:

•Two full length musical films - The Greatest Showman and Mamma Mia – for some great crowd sing-along moments on a huge 4m x 6m LED screen.

•Live music courtesy of The Main Event.

•Live speed eating challenge by international competitive food eater Max vs Food.

•All day bar with large selection of alcoholic and soft drinks.

•Superb food vendors - The Cheesy Pig, Tacos & Flipflops, Coco's Caribbean Kitchen and of course Higgsy's!!

•Unbeatable treats for those with a sweet tooth, from soft scoop magicians Mark's Ice Cream and loaded cookies from The Cookie Junkie.

•Fun for children from Noughts & Crosses Stamford.

Visitors are advised to take seats or blankets to sit on, although there will be a limited availability 'Outlaw' VIP area – offering prime centre spot seating on deck chairs, free popcorn on arrival and personal drinks service to save those trips to the bar!

Tickets are £15, £25 VIP and under-6s free from www.tickettailor.com