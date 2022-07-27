No panto this year at New Theatre

Cirque Enchantment which will be the highlight of the festive season at New Theatre.

Since announcing Sleeping Beauty, starring comedian Ricky K earlier this year, Selladoor, which has run New Theatre since 2019, has of course taken on the management of The Key Theatre. The Embankment venue, which has been putting on pantos for more than 40 years, will go ahead with Dick Whittington from November 25 to December 31.

The Cresset, meanwhile, has Peter Pan starring Kevin Kennedy running from December 15-31.

Selladoor say they have taken a strategic decision to ensure they are offering audiences across the Peterborough theatres a range of top quality productions.

The newly adapted offer for the festive season will bring diverse entertainment to city audiences – including Cirque Enchantment at the New Theatre from December 16-18.

The magical production features super choreography, breathtaking vocals, mesmerising circus performers plus an eclectic musical soundtrack.

Cirque Enchantment sees a little girl with a big imagination enter a frozen circus wonderland and a mysterious path of good versus evil. Meeting an array of weird, wonderful and talented characters along the way. This stunning show will offer a much needed escape from reality this winter.

In addition to the fun filled, brand new family pantomime adventure Dick Whittington, Key Theatre will also be presenting Santa’s New Sleigh, a perfect festive treat for younger imaginations this Christmas in the studio theatre.