The musician admitted the costs of being a solo musician lead to the cancellations

Former The Duke Spirit vocalist Liela Moss has cancelled her upcoming UK tour dates.

In a post on social media, the singer admitted escalating tour costs would leave her in considerable debt.

Here’s the UK shows affected since the announcement and where to get refunds for the shows.

In a post on Twitter/X , the singer explained her decision: ““The spiralling cost of putting these dates on, combined with poor ticket sales has forced me to reconsider the viability of continuing with the shows.”

“The short tour was always going to leave me with a considerable debt - in the thousands - which, as a solo musician, I expected and was prepared for by way of forecasting a small upward trajectory in shows and venue size next year, as a means to get some of that investment back over time.”

Liela Moss has announced she's cancelled her UK tour as costs on the road continue to escalate - leaving her potentially in considerable debt. | Getty Images

Moss continued to reveal that ticket sales being “suppressed” and the amount she had invested into the short tour was no longer tenable for the self-financed solo musician. She also added “with alarming transportation costs added in, I am now forced to make the very difficult decision to cancel.”

“I understand that money is tight for everyone, and there are a lot of other great bands and musicians touring right now. Somewhere down the chain someone takes a hit...I think this year, that is me, sadly.”

Moss went on to state that both the promoter and venue owners have been supportive throughout her solo endeavour but that the live scene was suffering currently from low ticket sales and like many smaller artists, in the attempt to streamline costs it would still land them in a considerable amount of debt.

The singer capped off her social media post by saying “I am beyond gutted and was so excited to play my new album live and with such great musicians.”

What shows has Liela Moss cancelled on her UK tour?

Songkick has listed the following dates as cancelled overnight:

Refunds for the affected shows should be directed towards the point of purchase when tickets were initially bought.

Are you in a band or a solo musician and also are feeling the effects of the cost of touring during what Moss explained is a downturn of ticket sales for live events? Let us know your struggles as a touring musician by leaving a comment down below.