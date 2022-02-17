Liberation launches Kitten Club and a big night of music on the boat

Peterborough Big Band play The Brewery Tap next week

Expect a night of breaks, funk. disco, house and jazz infused grooves, with support from local DJs Murray Watson, Tom Barrett and Jim Norton/ Zed Malik (Eclectic Ballroom) between 10pm and 3am. Tickets available on Eventbrite.

Elsewhere this weekend....

THURSDAY

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Originals Acoustic Night with Jimmy Doherty, Bon Rogers-White and Andy Hughes from 8.30pm;

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe, has Upon This Rock from 6.30pm. Peterborough band playing Rock covers;

FRIDAY:

Charters, Town Bridge, has The Allergies and Madam3 Electrifice from 10pm;

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Retroluxfrom 9.30pm;

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Ramshackle Serenade from 9pm, free entry;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Walkway from 9pm, a popular classic rock covers and originals band. Free admission;

The Blue Bell, Werrington, has Tommy Philpott;

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Everything Urban with DJs T3LSY & TK playing RnB, Dancehall, Hip Hop, Afrobeats & more;

Coyotes Bar and Grill, Northminster Road, has Flashback Photograph - a fantastic three- piece band with a even more incredible repertoire ;

Liberation, New Road, has the launch of Kitten Club, with special guest Pete Wicks, 10pm to 4am.

Rhythm Room, New Road, has Reminisce from 9pm to 1am.

SATURDAY:

Coyotes Bar and Grill has music from a line-up featuring seven DJs until the early hours:

The Ostrich Inn has Janus Stark plus Transit Plan and A Great Notion from 8pm;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Tiger Club from 9pm. A Peterborough supergroup playing Soul, Funk, Pop and Rock covers. Free admission;

The Blue Bell, Werrington, has Filthy Contact;

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Velocity;

Brewery Tap - BackRoomShenanigansHouse presents MiCasa SuCasa, with MrNash & Guest DJs i n the function room, £5 entry (all donations go to MIND) . From 9pm till 2am; Also Saturday Night Groove Bringing you top tunes from the 70s to now from 9pm to 2am, free entry;

Charters has Tribal Misfits, a modern and classic rock covers trio based in Peterborough, from 10pm;

Peterborough Conservative Club has Michael Night from 8.30pm - 11.30pm;

Liberation has Soundbox from 11pm through until 4am resident DJs will be playing the best house and R&B tracks;

Rhythm Room has Saturday Night Social from 9pm;

SUNDAY:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Soulful Strut DJ Session from 2pm to 6pm;

Charters has A Presto, a three piece cover band playing a unique blend of pop, soul, funk and dance music;

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe, has The Midnight Calling from 2pm, playing classic Rock and Roll through to modern dance floor fillers and everything in between). Free admission’

Coyotes Bar and Grill has Karaoke (also Tuesday);

TUESDAY:

Liberation in New Road is Tuesgay -– Peterborough’s biggest LGBTQUIA+ and student night;

THURSDAY (24th):