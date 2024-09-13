Learn to sing with Peterborough's barbershop singing group

Hereward Harmony, Peterborough’s only male Barbershop singing group, has successfully expanded its ranks, welcoming eight new members following a recent recruitment drive.

​“We decided to grow the group and spread the word about how fun and beneficial Barbershop singing can be,” says Alan Lund, the group’s chairman.

He explained that a free eight-week "learn to sing” course started back in February.

“The course was a success,” Alan adds. “We had a mix of beginners and experienced singers join us.”

The photograph shows the new members receiving their membership certificates welcoming them to Hereward Harmony.

"We pride ourselves on being a friendly group that welcomes singers of all levels and we’re always keen to share with others how good it is to sing”

The group meets every Thursday at 7:30pm in the Orton Wistow Community Centre in Napier Place, performing a wide repertoire that ranges from the Beatles to Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline —perhaps not what you might expect from a traditional Barbershop group.

If you’re interested in joining or learning more, give Alan a call on 07850 007057.