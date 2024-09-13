Learn to sing with Peterborough's barbershop singing group

By Brad Barnes
Published 13th Sep 2024, 09:53 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2024, 09:53 BST

Hereward Harmony, Peterborough’s only male Barbershop singing group, has successfully expanded its ranks, welcoming eight new members following a recent recruitment drive.

​“We decided to grow the group and spread the word about how fun and beneficial Barbershop singing can be,” says Alan Lund, the group’s chairman.

He explained that a free eight-week "learn to sing” course started back in February.

“The course was a success,” Alan adds. “We had a mix of beginners and experienced singers join us.”

Hereward Harmony's new members with their certificates
Hereward Harmony's new members with their certificates

The photograph shows the new members receiving their membership certificates welcoming them to Hereward Harmony.

"We pride ourselves on being a friendly group that welcomes singers of all levels and we’re always keen to share with others how good it is to sing”

The group meets every Thursday at 7:30pm in the Orton Wistow Community Centre in Napier Place, performing a wide repertoire that ranges from the Beatles to Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline —perhaps not what you might expect from a traditional Barbershop group.

If you’re interested in joining or learning more, give Alan a call on 07850 007057.

