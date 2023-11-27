John Bishop heading back to Peterborough in 2024

​After two years spent TV presenting, stage acting, podcast hosting, dog walking and decorating the spare room, John is getting back to the thing he loves most; standing on stage and making people laugh.

After two nights in the city in 2021, he will be back at the New Theatre on November 8 next year.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in.

Announcing the new tour, John said: “I’m delighted to be hitting the road again with my new show, ‘Back At It’. I did a few gigs in New York and some over in Ireland and I’ve got the juices flowing again! I’m looking forward to seeing you all out there on the road.”