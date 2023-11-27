John Bishop heading back to Peterborough in 2024
Comedy superstar John Bishop is getting Back At It – doing what he does best - with a new UK stand-up tour for 2024 including a date at Peterborough New Theatre.
After two years spent TV presenting, stage acting, podcast hosting, dog walking and decorating the spare room, John is getting back to the thing he loves most; standing on stage and making people laugh.
After two nights in the city in 2021, he will be back at the New Theatre on November 8 next year.
Announcing the new tour, John said: “I’m delighted to be hitting the road again with my new show, ‘Back At It’. I did a few gigs in New York and some over in Ireland and I’ve got the juices flowing again! I’m looking forward to seeing you all out there on the road.”
Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 1