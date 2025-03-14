James Bond: RAYE and Chappell Roan among the bookmaker’s favourites to sing the next 007 theme
Could Amazon have a hand in who performs the next James Bond theme from hereon in? 🎶🎞🕵️♂️
- The world of James Bond has taken quite the dramatic shift in 2025.
- Amazon MGM Studio now holds the creative keys for the 007 franchise going forwards.
- But who do the bookies think they’ll select as the next James Bond theme singer?
Will the next James Bond movie see a complete shift in tone and structure?
Not simply because of the usual questions of who is set to follow in the footsteps of Daniel Craig as the next 007, but the future of the film series as a whole after a deal was reached that sees Amazon MGM Studios take creative control from here on in, while EON Productions still retain the intellectual property rights of Bond. James Bond.
But for musically inclined fans, a more pressing matter exists: Who will perform the next Bond theme?