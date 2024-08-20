In pictures: The 'absolutely incredible" August Weekender in Peterborough

“These two genres, DnB and house, represent UK club/festival culture right now. Under supports the best the UK has to offer with so much diversity on the lineup. Charlie Tee gave a shout-out to DJ Randal who passed away recently, there was a mural of him by the stage. It felt like a huge celebration of what the UK music scene stands for and how we're doing it in a city/region that isn't Manchester, Leeds, or London. We have a great crowd of all ages and from all different backgrounds, who I think really appreciate our event for what it is. “We’d like to send a huge thanks to everyone who came and raved with us, and to Peterborough City Council and Nene Park for having us. We'll be back under the bridge on Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th May next year - we can't wait to welcome everybody back again.”