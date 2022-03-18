In pictures - opening night at the fair in Peterborough

The fair - which will be on the car park next to Town Bridge until March 27 - has more than 50 rides and attractions.

Look out for the latest thrill rides, family favourites, children’s rides and plenty of tasty traditional fairground food.

The fair will be open 6pm to 10pm weekdays, and 2pm to 10pm on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be a visit by animatrobic dinosaurs on Sunday and special reduced rates on March 24.

1. Opening night at the fair The Fair is open at Peterborough's Fair Meadow car park. EMN-220317-200515009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

